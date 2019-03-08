Search

All Hallows daycare services saved, but meals on wheels will stop this month

PUBLISHED: 17:03 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 18 June 2019

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Patients who have been left fearing for the future of a vital daycare provision will continue to be cared for after a new provider saved the service.

Protestors embarked on a slow walk through Bungay to protest against the proposed closure of All Hallows Healthcare Trust. Picture: Jaime LarterProtestors embarked on a slow walk through Bungay to protest against the proposed closure of All Hallows Healthcare Trust. Picture: Jaime Larter

Since announcing their expected closure earlier this year, All Hallows Healthcare Trust have been transferring care provision to alternative providers, with Empanda Care and Support Community Interest Company now set to take over the daycare services.

Four members of staff have lost their job, however, as the trust prepares to close their meals on wheels service at the end of June.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "It is with great sadness that we have been unable to find an organisation to take over the service.

"Commissioners from Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils are working hard to help clients find alternative provision, which will include details of other meals on wheels providers."

Not-for-profit social enterprise company Empanda also run a daycare centre in Brandon.

Earlier this year, Nightingale Care took over the trust's home care service, while NorseCare are set to take responsibility for the nursing home.

The All Hallows Hospital closed on May 14, with patients transferred elsewhere.

Speaking on behalf of the health commissioners involved, James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council, said: "When All Hallows announced it was closing, it was our responsibility to ensure those who received care would continue to do so with no breaks in their care.

"Working with All Hallows and health and social care commissioners, we have found high quality replacement care for those people living at the nursing home, or receiving care services in their own home or via the day care service.

"It is disappointing we haven't been able to find a provider who will take on the transfer of the meals on wheels provision.

"We will work with existing clients and suggest alternative providers of meals on wheels or support so that people do not go without a hot meal."

All Hallows was giving care to more than 250 people a day, and operated a 30 bed hospital, a 50 bed nursing home, a domiciliary care service and a day care service when it announced financial difficulties made it "impossible to continue", placing 280 jobs at risk.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "It is good news that agreement has been reached for the transfer of the day care services provided from All Hallows, though disappointing that it has not been possible to find an organisation to take over the meals on wheels service and that four staff will be made redundant.

"The two county councils will be contacting all those who currently use the service to assist them in making alternative arrangements with other providers in the area so that they will continue to receive a hot meal.

"I am assured that all necessary support will be provided to assist those who will be made redundant to find another job.

"With regard to the hospital ward, I am continuing to work with community representatives and the commissioners to ensure that the ward reopens in a form which is sustainable in the long term and I'm confident that this will be achieved."

