All Bernard Matthews workers at Norfolk site to be tested after confirmed Covid cases

All 1,000 Bernard Matthews staff at its Great Witchingham site are being swabbed for coronavirus today (Friday) after a small number of confirmed cases.

Norfolk County Council confirmed on Friday morning that testing was underway after some staff tested positive.

They would not say how many were positive, but a council spokesman said they believed that those who had contracted the virus had not become infected at the site.

They said the mass testing was being carried out as a precaution.

It comes after all staff at the meat producers factory near Halesworth in Suffolk were swabbed this week, after 72 workers tested positive.

There have been outbreaks at meat factories across the country, including Banham Poultry near Attleborough, leading to companies putting in stricter measures.

