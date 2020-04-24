‘People haven’t noticed’ - Butcher shaves eyebrows to raise money for NHS

Ali Dent from Hilgay shaved his eyebrows to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture; Ali Dent Archant

A Norfolk butcher has shaved his eyebrows off in a show of support for the NHS and staff on the front line.

Ali Dent from Hilgay shaved his eyebrows to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture; Ali Dent

Ali Dent, from Hilgay, happily removed his eyebrows to “celebrate the great work of the NHS” amid the coronavirus pandemic and raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

The 62-year-old, who runs A J Butchers and Groceries shop, regularly holds events for good causes and felt compelled to do the sponsored shave for “the nurses and staff risking their lives to help others.”

He added: “Doing this is nothing compared to what they’re doing.”

The butcher has raised more than £400 for the QEH, with donations coming from places such as Bristol.

Ali Dent outside his shop in Hilgay. Picture: Chris Bishop Ali Dent outside his shop in Hilgay. Picture: Chris Bishop

He jokingly said his new look has been overlooked by some people who have not noticed the difference.

Mr Dent said: “I’ve had to point it out to people myself. Someone came in the other day and I said ‘do you notice anything different?’ and they responded ‘did you shave your head?’

“My wife of 35 years didn’t notice, she never looks at me anyway.

“I once dyed my hair blue and she didn’t notice.”

