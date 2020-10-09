Search

Search for flu jabs continues after power cut

09 October, 2020 - 05:30
Aldborough Surgery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Aldborough Surgery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The search continues for replacement flu jabs after 740 vaccines were spoiled when a power cut hit Aldborough Surgery.

Alex Reid, practice manager, said they still wanted to find an alternative stock of the vaccine, after the incident left hundreds of over-65s scrambling to find another source of the flu jab before winter.

MORE: Plea to health secretary to get flu jab replacements after surgery’s stock is ruined

Ms Reid said: “We will to continue to investigate all avenues to procure additional supply, in the meantime patients registered with the practice aged 65 and over are urged where possible to book a vaccination with community pharmacies.”

“In an immediate response, the practice supported by NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has tried to seek additional vaccine stock from neighbouring practices and community pharmacies.

“However, due to the unprecedented demand for the flu vaccine this year, all of the existing flu clinics for the practice’s patients aged 65 and over will unfortunately have to be cancelled as a result.”

