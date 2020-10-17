Flu jabs found! Surgery secures new stock after spoilage

Aldborough Surgery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A north Norfolk surgery has managed to get a new batch of vaccines to replace its stock of flu jabs which were spoiled during a power cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aldborough Surgery, between Cromer and Aylsham, has said it can finally go ahead with its winter vaccination programme for over-65s after receiving the vaccines.

A statement on the website of the surgery, which is led by practice manager, Alex Reid, said: “Aldborough Surgery is pleased to announce that we have been able to source additional flu vaccine supplies.

“These will be used to vaccinate patients aged over 65.

“Eligible patients are invited to contact the surgery to arrange an appointment.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The surgery’s stock of 740 vaccines were ruined during the storms of the September 26 weekend, when heavy weather caused a 41-hour power cut.

The vaccines were being kept at the practice in specialist medical fridges at specific temperatures.

MORE: Search for flu jabs continues after power cut

Ms Reid said: “Failure to store flu vaccines correctly can lead to the vaccine being ineffective or worse, putting patients at risk. Due to the power being off a significant time, a specific batch of vaccines has become unusable.”

Patients were left trying to find a flu vaccination at their local pharmacy.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker raised the matter of the lost vaccines with health secretary Matt Hancock, highlighting the fact that north Norfolk had the highest average age of any constituency in the UK, and the need for flu jabs was greater than ever because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Baker said at the time: “I deeply hope we can get some stocks because there has been a huge rise in the number of people looking for vaccines this year.”

Around 30 million people in the UK are eligible for a free flu jab before the coming winter - the highest number on record - including all children between age two and Year 7, and everyone aged 65 and over.

Research from Public Health England suggests the risk of death is more than doubled for people who tested positive for both flu and Covid-19, compared to those with Covid-19 alone.