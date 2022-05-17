Family-run funeral firm replaces long-serving undertakers

John Coggles, centre, with staff at AJ Coggles' new branch in Hunstanton - Credit: Supplied by Coggles

A family-run firm of funeral directors has stepped in to replace a seaside town's long-serving undertaker.

John Lincoln funeral services closed down in December after 60 years of business in Hunstanton.

Now King's Lynn-based AJ Coggles has taken over its premises on Greevegate and set up shop in the town.

"John Lincoln has been well-respected here. He was the only family-run funeral director," said John Coggles, director of AJ Coggles.

"We worked with John Lincoln over the years, we helped him, he helped us and we thought we could provide the same family service."

AJ Coggles' new branch on Greevegate, in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Coggles can trace its history back to the village of Pentney, near Lynn, in 1850.

"Most villages had funeral directors then," said Mr Coggles. "It goes back to my father, his father and an uncle before that and now my children are coming into the business, so it's five generations."

He added the industry had changed considerably since he joined the business in 1980.

"We still like to be traditional but at the same time there have been so many changes, like the transport," he said.

As well as the time-honoured hearse, the deceased could now choose to make their last journey in Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses's three-wheeler, a motorcycle, Land Rover, vintage bus, tractor or lorry.

"There's all sorts of options available for coffins," said Mr Coggles. "Willow coffins are very popular, or you can have them printed with any design you can imagine, like a football team or a sporting activity.

"We also offer bespoke Orders of Service to reflect the individual and their lives and interests."

Mr Coggles' son David said: "Being a family business we can offer a more caring individual service and level of help to families at their time of need.

"With the loss of John Lincoln’s as the only independent family funeral directors in Hunstanton, we felt that our family could help offer the same caring service to the local area."



