Major upgrade means loved ones can accompany air ambulance patients
- Credit: EAAA
People in life-threatening conditions will soon be able to be accompanied by a loved one as they are airlifted to hospital thanks to a major air ambulance upgrade.
Until now, concerned loved ones have been unable to board the East Anglian Air Ambulance when their loved ones have been helicoptered away for their urgent treatment.
But thanks to a cutting edge upgrade to one of the life-saving charity's fleet, one companion will be able to take flight and be beside patients in their hours of need.
The upgrade to the Anglia One Airbus H145, the first carried out to any air ambulance in the country, has seen the rotary system replaced and equipped with a fifth blade.
While this may sound an insignificant change, the additional blade comes with a range of benefits for the helicopter - increasing both its weight capacity and its stability in flight.
And it will mean that for the first time an extra person can be taken on the flight, be that a relative, significant other or child.
It will also reduce the amount of vibration in the air ambulance's flight, allowing patients to be monitored more safely and reduce their pain and discomfort. The additional weight capacity will also allow the aircraft to carry larger fuel supplies, helping the charity to maintain its 24/7 service.
Most Read
- 1 Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home
- 2 Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket
- 3 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- 4 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
- 5 A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash
- 6 Two in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A47 crash
- 7 'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign
- 8 Huge bungalow with stunning field views is for sale for £1.1m
- 9 All the Norfolk restaurants in the Michelin Guide 2022
- 10 Inquest opens into death of 19-year-old
Dr Rob Major, deputy medical director at EAAA, said “Patients will benefit in a number of ways, due to the lower cabin vibrations, especially for those with very painful injuries, such as a fractured shin or femur.
"It will also make any air transfers safer for patients with traumatic injuries or major wounds which are actively clotting. In these cases, it’s important to keep the patient as still as possible so as not to disrupt that vital clotting process.
"The much smoother flight is likely to enhance our ability to capture more stable readings in the air, especially for anaesthetised patients.”
Matthew Jones, CEO of East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “We are extremely proud to be the first air ambulance in the UK to fly this model of helicopter, helping us to maintain a leading and cutting-edge service for the people of East Anglia and the best possible care for the most seriously ill or injured."