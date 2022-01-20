Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The air ambulance was called near to Halesworth in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s was airlifted to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Monday, January 17 after the woman suffered a medical emergency near Halesworth.

The air ambulance was scrambled "near to Halesworth" at 2.47pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST with a woman in her 40s who suffered a medical emergency.”

With the helicopter landing on a field close to the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Nicky Ueckermann, critical care paramedic Jason Gillingham and supervisor critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene.

"The woman was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."