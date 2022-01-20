News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:08 AM January 20, 2022
The Air Ambulance was called to Suffolk

The air ambulance was called near to Halesworth in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 40s was airlifted to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Monday, January 17 after the woman suffered a medical emergency near Halesworth.

The air ambulance was scrambled "near to Halesworth" at 2.47pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST with a woman in her 40s who suffered a medical emergency.”

With the helicopter landing on a field close to the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Nicky Ueckermann, critical care paramedic Jason Gillingham and supervisor critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene.

"The woman was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

