Air ambulance lands in town after man suffers fall

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 04 November 2020

The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker

An air ambulance landed in Lowestoft after a man was injured in a fall.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, land ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to Kensington Gardens at 1.10pm on Wednesday and the air ambulance took the man to James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston.

A spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called to Pakefield Road at around 1.10pm today after receiving reports that a man had been injured in a fall.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to James Paget Hospital for further assessment and care.”

