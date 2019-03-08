Air ambulance called to teen in Hunstanton

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Hunstanton after a teen became ill at home. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft Archant

An air ambulance was called to a west Norfolk town yesterday after a teenager became ill.

The yellow helicopter was seen landing near the cemetery in Hunstanton just after 3pm on Tuesday, March 26.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said: “Anglia One was tasked to Hunstanton to assist East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) with a teenager who suffered a medical emergency.

“The EAAA crew of Dr David Clutton and critical care Paramedic Gary Steward provided advanced interventions on scene and accompanied the patient to King’s Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by road ambulance.”