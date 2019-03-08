Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Air ambulance called to teen in Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 13:36 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 27 March 2019

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Hunstanton after a teen became ill at home. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Hunstanton after a teen became ill at home. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

Archant

An air ambulance was called to a west Norfolk town yesterday after a teenager became ill.

The yellow helicopter was seen landing near the cemetery in Hunstanton just after 3pm on Tuesday, March 26.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said: “Anglia One was tasked to Hunstanton to assist East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) with a teenager who suffered a medical emergency.

“The EAAA crew of Dr David Clutton and critical care Paramedic Gary Steward provided advanced interventions on scene and accompanied the patient to King’s Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by road ambulance.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

10 fire crews called to thatched building blaze

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Harris Green, near Long Stratton. Photo: Google

Woman assaulted outside Sainsbury’s suffered swelling to head

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's. Picture: Google Street Maps

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale. Picture: Archant

Norfolk man’s photograph of a minke whale off Scottish coast wins him holiday

Carl Chapman's Minke Miniscus. Picture: Carl Chapman/Mammal Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists