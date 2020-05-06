Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted Jon Holder

A person was taken to hospital this evening following an incident which saw an air ambulance land in the centre of a market town.

Emergency services attend an incident in Reepham. Picture: Submitted Emergency services attend an incident in Reepham. Picture: Submitted

At around 4.55pm, paramedics were called to Station Road in Reepham.

Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene, alongside police officers.

A spokesman for the air ambulance confirmed that Anglia One attended, but were unable to provide further details.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “In all, two ambulances, two ambulance officer vehicles and an air ambulance attended.

“A single patient was conveyed by land ambulance for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. No other information about the patient or their condition are available.”

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “The helicopter came over our house and landing in the green - we went to have a look and could see police and ambulances by V’s cafe.

“We could see from the policeman’s face that something was really wrong and that point and they asked us to move along.”