Man launches virtual festival to raise money for sister left bedridden by chronic disease

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back Jodie Archant

A man from Aylsham is launching a virtual music festival to raise money for his sister to receive medical treatment after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.

Aidan Randell, 22, has organised online music events over the next few weeks to raise £20,000 for his 25-year-old sister, Jodie, to receive private medical treatment in London and abroad, with the hope of putting her on the path to recovery.

Performances will include local legend Pirate Joe from The Foreign Locals, reggae DJ Rebel Lion, Leo Lore, Roddy Sim and Athens-based DJ, Achilleas R.

Businesses are also getting involved, including Botanical Norwich, who are launching a competition on their Instagram page to help support the campaign.

Mr Randell said: “Where once she encouraged me to go travelling with her, now she simply encourages me to enjoy my own health.

“She dreamed of making a really positive change to this world, and now she just dreams of being able to cook her own food, brush her own hair and be self-sufficient.”

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival.

She has been housebound and mainly bedbound for the past year, needing 24-hour care. She suffers a range of symptoms, including exhaustion, severe pain, memory loss and muscle twitches.

Karen Randell, Jodie’s mother said: “It’s been really difficult watching someone who has been so active and engaged in life, be unable to even pick up the phone and speak to her friends, or even to me when I come home from work and just want a chat with her, she doesn’t have the energy to do that. It’s heartbreaking.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection typically transmitted by ticks and if left undetected it can prove extremely serious and potentially fatal.

Miss Randell had been seeking medical advice for her symptoms over the past seven year but was only diagnosed this year.

The family set the initial target to £20,000, however, as her condition is so severe, they hope to raise more so she can attend the Neomed Clinic Advanced Lyme programme, where her total costs would be around £30,000.

If Jodie gets well before then, all money will be donated to Caudwell Lyme Charity.

Donations can be made by going to www.bringjodieback.com