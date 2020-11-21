Search

Advanced search

Video

Man launches virtual festival to raise money for sister left bedridden by chronic disease

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2020

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

Archant

A man from Aylsham is launching a virtual music festival to raise money for his sister to receive medical treatment after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back JodieJodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

Aidan Randell, 22, has organised online music events over the next few weeks to raise £20,000 for his 25-year-old sister, Jodie, to receive private medical treatment in London and abroad, with the hope of putting her on the path to recovery.

Performances will include local legend Pirate Joe from The Foreign Locals, reggae DJ Rebel Lion, Leo Lore, Roddy Sim and Athens-based DJ, Achilleas R.

Businesses are also getting involved, including Botanical Norwich, who are launching a competition on their Instagram page to help support the campaign.

Mr Randell said: “Where once she encouraged me to go travelling with her, now she simply encourages me to enjoy my own health.

Jodie Randell and her Brother, Aiden. Picture: Bring Back JodieJodie Randell and her Brother, Aiden. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

“She dreamed of making a really positive change to this world, and now she just dreams of being able to cook her own food, brush her own hair and be self-sufficient.”

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival.

She has been housebound and mainly bedbound for the past year, needing 24-hour care. She suffers a range of symptoms, including exhaustion, severe pain, memory loss and muscle twitches.

Karen Randell, Jodie’s mother said: “It’s been really difficult watching someone who has been so active and engaged in life, be unable to even pick up the phone and speak to her friends, or even to me when I come home from work and just want a chat with her, she doesn’t have the energy to do that. It’s heartbreaking.”

Aidan Randell, 22, has organised online music events over the next few weeks to raise £20,000 for his 25-year-old sister, Jodie, to receive private medical treatment in London and abroad, with the hope of putting her on the path to recovery. Picture: Bring Back JodieAidan Randell, 22, has organised online music events over the next few weeks to raise £20,000 for his 25-year-old sister, Jodie, to receive private medical treatment in London and abroad, with the hope of putting her on the path to recovery. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection typically transmitted by ticks and if left undetected it can prove extremely serious and potentially fatal.

Miss Randell had been seeking medical advice for her symptoms over the past seven year but was only diagnosed this year.

The family set the initial target to £20,000, however, as her condition is so severe, they hope to raise more so she can attend the Neomed Clinic Advanced Lyme programme, where her total costs would be around £30,000.

If Jodie gets well before then, all money will be donated to Caudwell Lyme Charity.

Jodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back JodieJodie Randell worked as a local festival organiser and had a key role in helping deliver events across Norfolk including Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: Bring Back Jodie

Donations can be made by going to www.bringjodieback.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs

The store has supported Shop Reepham with funding with brand new canvas bags with a map to independent stores across the town. Picture: Co-op

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

Brumstead Road in Stalham. Picture: Google

Man accused of breaking order not to shout and swear at other people

The Costessey village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pioneering shop opens up to offer cheaper family items

Judy Dow, head of philanthropy at the Norfolk Community Foundation, and Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, at the Burrell shop in Thetford. Photo: Gary Donnison