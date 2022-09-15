Agent Orange could have been a factor in death of Norfolk-based US airman

Former US airman John McAlister died of a rare form of dementia - Credit: PA

Exposure to the deadly chemical Agent Orange has not been ruled out as a factor in the death of a Norfolk-based US airman.

John McAlister served in the United States Air Force between 1952 and 1980 before retiring and settling in Norfolk.

He died in March at the age of 89 having developed a form of dementia called corticobasal degenerative disorder (CBD) which saw his health decline in the latter years of his life.

An inquest into his death held in Norwich on Thursday heard that members of his family believe this disorder could have been brought on due to him being exposed to the Agent Orange chemical poison while serving in the Vietnam War.

Mr McAlister saw service during both the Korean and Vietnam wars and spent time in both Asian countries with the US military.

It is during this time that his family believes he was exposed to the herbicidal chemical, which they believe could have contributed to his declining health in later life.

The inquest heard that in recent years Mr McAlister had been receiving compensatory payments from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs having been diagnosed with a herbicide-related disability.

However, Agent Orange exposure was not taken into account in either of his medical records - the one kept by his GP in the UK and the one kept by the US military.

Captain Steven Palmer, his neurologist physician at RAF Lakenheath, said: "I am unaware of a link between Agent Orange exposure and the development of the corticobasal degenerative disorder.

"I will note that Agent Orange has been linked to symptoms of a Parkinsonian nature though so its contribution to the illness can not be fully excluded."

Giving a narrative conclusion, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: "Mr McAlister died as a consequence of a rare illness called corticobasal degenerative disorder.

"He has served in the US military from 1952 to 1980 and had been granted benefits by the Department of Veterans Affairs for a herbicide disability.

"Herbicide contributions made to Mr McAlister's death remain undetermined."

Mr McAlister was born in the United States and lived in the Paddocks, Barton Bendish, near King's Lynn.