Could you help thousands of vulnerable people feeling isolated in Norfolk?

Age UK Norfolk is looking for voluntary befrienders to help combat loneliness with a simple phone call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy

There are almost 40,000 older people living on their own in Norfolk, who will be even more isolated during the current pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Age UK Norfolk is looking for voluntary befrienders to help combat loneliness with a simple phone call.

You may also want to watch:

Hilary MacDonald, chief executive of Age UK Norfolk, said: “We are facing unprecedented demand for our services, just as we are losing vital income from our charity shops. Maintaining our ability to scale up our telephone befriending service to help meet the needs of older people during this extraordinary crisis is crucially important. Please consider donating or volunteering to help us alleviate the loneliness that many older people are feeling at this time.”

There are no specific requirements for the befriending role as the conversations can be very varied.

To find out more about telephone befriending or to register as a volunteer, either email volunteering@ageuknorfolk.org.uk or call 01603 785210.