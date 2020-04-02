Search

Age UK launches urgent funding appeal to help combat ‘extreme isolation’ of older people

PUBLISHED: 10:11 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 02 April 2020

Age UK Norfolk is looking for voluntary befrienders to help combat loneliness with a simple phone call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy

Age UK Norfolk is looking for voluntary befrienders to help combat loneliness with a simple phone call. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy

Getty Images/iStockphoto/Daisy-Daisy

Age UK has launched an urgent funding appeal to help older people that need advice or even just a chat while in “extreme isolation”.

Age UK Norfolk is expanding its befriending service where it calls older people who might be lonely. It is looking for volunteers. Picture: AGE UK NORFOLK

Lockdown measures implemented after a surge in coronavirus cases has meant that older people across the county - and especially those who live alone - are becoming more vulnerable to loneliness.

According to the charity, funding is needed to scale up their advice helpline and telephone benfriending service, both of which remain operational.

In a statement, the charity said: “These services support thousands of people each year, with calls rising by 64pc over a six-month period between 2017 and 2018.

“But they are coming under immense pressure.

“We urgently need the support of organisations across Norfolk to help us meet the increasing demand - so we can be the reassuring voice older people need to hear.

“As we face loss of income from our retail charity shops, we would be very grateful if you are able to award Age UK a donation, however big or small, to work through these troubling times.”

