Community group celebrates new dementia friendly status

A pop-in meeting place at Cromer's Cottage pub has been re-launched as dementia-friendly weekly event. At the launch, were, centre, Age Concern North Norfolk chairman Jennie Cummings-Knight, Gisela Smith and MP Norman Lamb. AMong the other attendees pictured are students from Gresham's School. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

A ‘pop-in’ meeting session aimed at older people has been re-launched as a dementia-friendly event.

A launch party was held at the Cottage pub in Cromer’s Louden Road, where the session takes place every Friday from 10pm to midday.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb was among about 50 people to celebrate the Age Concern group’s new status.

Angela Reith, manager, said she was delighted with the session becoming dementia friendly.

“The group is to get people who are isolated and lonely together and having fun in a place where they can also get support and find out more about what services are available to them.”

Mr Lamb said: “It’s so important for communities to be dementia friendly, and that we make sure we treat everyone with dementia with respect and dignity.”

Students from Gresham’s School in Holt were also at the re-launch as part of a inter-generational partnership with Age Concern.