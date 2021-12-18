Addiction treatment centre offers safe haven during pandemic

Promotion

The pandemic has been difficult for many people, and it has created additional challenges for those recovering from addiction.

“With multiple lockdowns, the isolation some people experienced has in some cases led to behavioural changes,” explains Lester Morse, founder and director of East Coast Recovery, an addiction treatment centre based in Lowestoft.

“We have also seen that the pandemic is being used frequently as a reason for certain addictive behaviours. It has created a lot of anxiety for people, and more people feel they are unable to look after themselves.”

However, it has also led to a rise in the number of people completing addiction treatment. “Since the pandemic, we have seen a 20pc increase in people completing treatment compared to previous years,” says Lester. “Which means that people who are struggling have been more motivated to succeed in treatment.”

East Coast Recovery has continued to look after clients throughout the pandemic – in line with restrictions. “We have had to adjust our services to make the process Covid secure,” says Lester. “We don’t currently allow any visitors to houses, and we have had to reduce the amount of contact the client has with others when in our care.”

Since 2001, East Coast Recovery has helped thousands of people free themselves from a vast range of addictions. The centre has won awards for its unique approach to addiction treatment, with 90pc of its staff having experienced addiction themselves. And that includes Lester, the centre’s founder.

“We believe the importance in employing people with previous experience of addiction is that nothing parallels the power between two addicts,” Lester explains. “No one is able to understand the mind of someone struggling with addiction better than someone who has been in the exact same position before.”

“As well as this, we often find that when speaking to family members, once they realise the person on the end of the phone has been in that situation and is proof that recovery is possible, there is a sense of relief,” he adds. “It gives the family hope.”

With more people than ever seeking help for addiction, East Coast Recovery is currently in the process of launching an online therapy service for those who need accessible support. It has also launched a weekly online support group called ‘family talk’. “This is a safe space designed for families with a loved one in treatment, helping them to better understand the disease of addiction,” Lester explains.

The team at East Coast Recovery is also behind Rehabs UK, which helps people find specialist support for addiction when the treatment centre is unable to provide it.

