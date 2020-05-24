Search

Advanced search

How home from home helped 16-year-old Rosie through cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 12:42 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 24 May 2020

Lauren and Rosie Williams in Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Rosie had cancer surgery Picture: Supplied

Lauren and Rosie Williams in Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Rosie had cancer surgery Picture: Supplied

Archant

A home from home helped a family to stay at the side of a 16-year-old girl as she battled cancer.

Sisters Lauren and Rosie Williams Picture: SuppliedSisters Lauren and Rosie Williams Picture: Supplied

Rosie Williams from North Runcton, near King’s Lynn, was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour last October.

Four days later, she underwent a six-hour operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, during which her right ovary and fallopian tube were removed.

Due to the nature of the procedure and her young age, she was kept on the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for six days.

Rosie’s sister Lauren, 25 and her father John, 52, were able to stay at her side thanks to the Sick Children’s Trust, a charity which operates Acorn House, a home from home for relatives minutes from the hospital.

Rosie Williams in hospital Picture: SuppliedRosie Williams in hospital Picture: Supplied

Lauren said: “When Rosie was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour it was the most destroying news I’ve ever received. Things moved fast once the diagnosis came in and while Rosie was in surgery we were assessing all of the options available so that we could stay close to the hospital. That was when we were told about the Sick Children’s Trust and Acorn House.

“As soon as we were told about Acorn House our moods lifted. Being on the ward isn’t the most private place to deal with awful news.

“Without Acorn House we would have had to pay a fortune for a hotel, parking at the hospital or had the stress of commuting daily from Kings Lynn which is an hour and a half’s drive away.

“That would have meant leaving her on her own during those extra hours that we’d spend travelling to and from the hospital. Thankfully this worry was taken away by the Sick Children’s Trust.”

King’s Lynn Academy student Rosie, who is now recovering, said: “Having my sister with me was the biggest positive as we’ve always been so close so I have no idea what I would’ve done without her. Acorn House was genuinely the best thing and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support they gave my family.”

Rosie’s family was one of thousands kept together every year by the charity when a loved one is in hospital. It costs £2.2m to run its 10 homes across the country.

Coronavirus lockdown has meant many of its usual fund raising activities have had to be curtailed. To donate, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victim punched and stamped on in violent early morning attack

Dale Lennox. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coronavirus in Norfolk: 50 photos that illustrate lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Time for an apology’ - what do our MPs make of Cummings’ lockdown journey?

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Dog walker trying to reunite gold wedding ring with owner

Dog-walker Roger Bryce found a wedding ring at Bawdeswell Heath. Picture: Google Maps

How home from home helped 16-year-old Rosie through cancer battle

Lauren and Rosie Williams in Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Rosie had cancer surgery Picture: Supplied
Drive 24