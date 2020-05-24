How home from home helped 16-year-old Rosie through cancer battle

A home from home helped a family to stay at the side of a 16-year-old girl as she battled cancer.

Sisters Lauren and Rosie Williams Picture: Supplied Sisters Lauren and Rosie Williams Picture: Supplied

Rosie Williams from North Runcton, near King’s Lynn, was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour last October.

Four days later, she underwent a six-hour operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, during which her right ovary and fallopian tube were removed.

Due to the nature of the procedure and her young age, she was kept on the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for six days.

Rosie’s sister Lauren, 25 and her father John, 52, were able to stay at her side thanks to the Sick Children’s Trust, a charity which operates Acorn House, a home from home for relatives minutes from the hospital.

Lauren said: “When Rosie was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour it was the most destroying news I’ve ever received. Things moved fast once the diagnosis came in and while Rosie was in surgery we were assessing all of the options available so that we could stay close to the hospital. That was when we were told about the Sick Children’s Trust and Acorn House.

“As soon as we were told about Acorn House our moods lifted. Being on the ward isn’t the most private place to deal with awful news.

“Without Acorn House we would have had to pay a fortune for a hotel, parking at the hospital or had the stress of commuting daily from Kings Lynn which is an hour and a half’s drive away.

“That would have meant leaving her on her own during those extra hours that we’d spend travelling to and from the hospital. Thankfully this worry was taken away by the Sick Children’s Trust.”

King’s Lynn Academy student Rosie, who is now recovering, said: “Having my sister with me was the biggest positive as we’ve always been so close so I have no idea what I would’ve done without her. Acorn House was genuinely the best thing and I couldn’t be more grateful for the support they gave my family.”

Rosie’s family was one of thousands kept together every year by the charity when a loved one is in hospital. It costs £2.2m to run its 10 homes across the country.

Coronavirus lockdown has meant many of its usual fund raising activities have had to be curtailed. To donate, click here.