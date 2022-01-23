New website launched to help people find out where to exercise

Active Norfolk has launched a new website helping people find out where to do physical activities - Credit: Active Norfolk

A new website signposting people to places where they can enjoy physical activities has been launched in Norfolk.

Active Norfolk, which promotes healthy living across the county, has created the website in a bid to help more people get out and get active.

'Every Move' provides an in-depth and easy-to-use directory of exercise opportunities across the county - from dog-walking sites to sports classes and parkrun locations.

Ben Jones, director of Active Norfolk, said: "Every Move aims to help people find accessible and attractive ways to stay active.

"We hope that this service will be a key part of helping Active Norfolk achieve its ambitions to make physical norm for everyone."

The site already includes listings for more than 100 activity providers, from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth and everywhere in between.

And Active Norfolk is hopeful that the website's launch will encourage more organisations to share their activities too.

The website can be found at www.everymove.uk