News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

New website launched to help people find out where to exercise

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:59 AM January 23, 2022
Active Norfolk has launched a new website helping people find out where to do physical activities

Active Norfolk has launched a new website helping people find out where to do physical activities - Credit: Active Norfolk

A new website signposting people to places where they can enjoy physical activities has been launched in Norfolk.

Active Norfolk, which promotes healthy living across the county, has created the website in a bid to help more people get out and get active.

'Every Move' provides an in-depth and easy-to-use directory of exercise opportunities across the county - from dog-walking sites to sports classes and parkrun locations.

Ben Jones, director of Active Norfolk, said: "Every Move aims to help people find accessible and attractive ways to stay active.

"We hope that this service will be a key part of helping Active Norfolk achieve its ambitions to make physical norm for everyone."

The site already includes listings for more than 100 activity providers, from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth and everywhere in between.

And Active Norfolk is hopeful that the website's launch will encourage more organisations to share their activities too.

The website can be found at www.everymove.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  2. 2 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  3. 3 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
  1. 4 Eight dogs up for adoption at a Norfolk rehoming centre
  2. 5 East Norfolk road closed with firefighters at the scene
  3. 6 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
  4. 7 'I listen to science': City folk hit back at anti-vax protests
  5. 8 Emergency services at scene of crash near A47 in Norwich
  6. 9 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  7. 10 Investigations continue after woman on mobility scooter assaults man
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
James Hopkins

One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm

Derin Clark

person
The Holiday Inn in Ipswich Road is to be used as a care hotel

Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon