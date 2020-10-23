Busy A47 junction blocked after ‘several vehicles’ crash
PUBLISHED: 07:48 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 23 October 2020
Morning rush-hour drivers are being warned to avoid a busy west Norfolk junction on the A47, which is blocked due to a collision involving several vehicles.
Police have confirmed a collision involving “several vehicles” and emergency services are on scene.
Norfolk Police have reported the A47 at Saddlebow, King’s Lynn, is currently blocked west bound and asked for drivers to avoid the area.
King’s Lynn Police said: “There has been an road traffic collision at the Saddlebow roundabout involving several vehicles.
“Emergency services are on scene and recovery is under way. The road will remain closed for a short while whilst this takes place.”
More to follow.
