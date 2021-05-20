Norfolk and Waveney passes one million Covid jab milestone

Video

Published: 4:35 PM May 20, 2021

More than a million Covid jabs have been administered in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Danielle Booden

One million coronavirus jabs have been given out in Norfolk and Waveney since the vaccination programme began, new figures have revealed.

Fresh statistics published by NHS England on Thursday (May 20) show that a total of 1,007,691 doses have been administered since December.

During the latest seven-day period, up to May 16, another 59,261 people across the area received either their first or second shots.

It represents an improvement on last week, when 53,705 attended appointments.

One marked difference from the latest data is the steep rise in first doses given out, more than doubling from 9,106 to 22,804.

A Covid vaccine being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

A reduction in supplies throughout April meant second vaccines largely had to be prioritised, as demonstrated by the week ending April 11 when just 2,657 patients had their initial jabs.

But since May 12, text messages have been sent to millions of people in their mid to late 30s encouraging them to book appointments.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership continues to boast an impressive record when it comes to administering first doses, and has risen back into the top five out of 43 health systems in England.

Overall, 627,011 - or 73.6pc of the adult population - have been for a vaccine, the third-best vaccination rate in the country.

Another 36,457 people went for second jabs in the seven days up to May 16, meaning 380,680 (44.7pc) in Norfolk and Waveney are now fully vaccinated.

That is the fifth-best rate in England, with Somerset still topping the pile on 48.2pc.

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Earlier this week, it was revealed the rollout was suffering from some notable disparities in Norfolk and Suffolk, with vaccination rates in parts of Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and King's Lynn among the area's worst.

A number of neighbourhoods in the three towns consistently rank poorly when it comes to the percentage of each age group to receive their first jab.

Across 200 areas of Norfolk and Suffolk, figures showed Yarmouth Parade at the very bottom of the pile for five different age groups.

The worrying statistics emerged amid increasing concern over the spread of the Indian strain of the virus.