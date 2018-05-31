The independent businesses offering food and drink delivery in Norwich
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of shops, food and drink suppliers and wholesalers across Norfolk have adapted how they operate to offer click and collect or delivery services.
In Norwich businesses have risen to the challenge of Covid-19 and are helping to ensure people can still get the items they need by offering home delivery services, no contact pick ups and more.
•The Greengrocers, Earlham Road
The Greengrocers are offering home delivery, with a minimum order value of £20 to the postcodes NR1-NR7. Items available include fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, meat and dairy. Visit www.thegreengrocers.co.uk to download a delivery form.
The cafe is also offering takeaway pizza on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
•Norwich Farmshare
Norwich Farmshare, which offers a subscription scheme for vegetable and fruit boxes and free range eggs, is in the process of moving its operation to 100pc delivery. www.norwichfarmshare.co.uk
•Bread Source
Bread Source is offering a 24-hour contactless pick up point at its Norwich bakery unit for NHS and social care staff. Other staple foods including milk, eggs and butter will be available with a 20pc discount on presentation of their ID card.
The bakery has also launched an online shop allowing all members of the community to click and contactless collect from their bakery and are offering a delivery service in Norwich, (minimum order £15) for those in isolation, the elderly and other at risk groups.
www.bread-source.co.uk
•Tofurei
Tofurei tofu producers in Norwich is now offering a home delivery service of vegan products across most areas of Norfolk, including ‘bake at home’ versions of the pastries and a selection of its cafe cakes and confectionary normally available from the Pottergate grab and go. www.tofurei.co.uk
•Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg
Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg, of Norwich Market are offering fresh Fruit and Veg deliveries in Norwich. Call 01603 305841 or message the stall on Facebook to order. Deliveries of £20 or more are free. Card payments taken over the phone and orders will be dropped on doorsteps to avoid contact.
https://www.facebook.com/MikeDebsandSons/
•Mr Fruity
Mr Fruity is now offering a home delivery service people in and around Norwich and Norfolk. Items available include bread, milk, eggs, yoghurt and fresh fruit and vegetables.
Payment is required up front and deliveries are contactless. There is a 48-hour turnaround on deliveries. To order visit; www.mr-fruity.co.uk or email orders@mr-fruity.co.uk
•Little Shop of Vegans
Little Shop of Vegans on St Benedicts Street is offering home deliveries within five miles of the shop for £2.99. The turnaround for orders is currently 48 hours. For the list of items available and details of how to order visit: www.littleshopofvegans.com
•Archer’s Butchers
Norwich-based Archer’s Butchers is operating a local delivery service on items including free-range high welfare meats, ready meals, cheese, pies and more throughout the city and the surrounding area (phone 01603 434253). The minimum spend for free delivery is £30. www.archersbutchers.com
•Howard and Son
Howard and Son fishmonger in Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, is still open with a strict policy of only allowing one person in the shop at a time and is also offering a knock and drop delivery service. See their Facebook page, call 01603 624928 or email gary@fishmongersnorwich.com for details.
•Anglia Culinary Suppliers
Anglia Culinary Suppliers in Spar Road on the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate in Norwich is offering contactless collections on a wide range of chilled and frozen products and storecupboard staples. See their website for details; www.acsnorwich.com
•Redwell Brewery
Redwell Brewery in Trowse is doing beer and pizza takeways on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8pm and beer can be ordered via their website.
redwellbrewing.com
•PB George Butchers
PB George Butchers in Norwich is offering a home delivery service. Their product range is available on their Facebook page. facebook.com/pbgeorgebutchersnorwich
•Linzers bakery
Norwich bakery Linzers is offering free delivery on any order over £15 within a five-mile radius of NR3 2FA for anyone in self isolation. For all enquiries, or to place orders, ring 01603 483742 or email sales@linzers.co.uk www.linzers.co.uk
•Little Haven Coffee Shop
Little Haven Coffee Shop in Norwich is open for takeaway and home delivery in and around the city.
To order call or text Simon on 07710 183024 and keep up to date on their Facebook page.
facebook.com/littlehavencoffee/
•Kofra Coffee and Roasters
Kofra Coffee has closed all of its cafes but is continuing to run its online shop and is offering free shipping on orders of two bags of coffee or more whilst stores are closed. www.kofra.co.uk/
•Strangers Coffee
Following government guidelines Strangers Coffee has closed all of its high street shops and cafes but is continuing to fulfil coffee orders through its online store. www.strangerscoffee.com
•Sir Toby’s Beers
Sir Toby’s Beers of Norwich Market is offering delivery around the city.
www.sirtobysbeers.co.uk
•Belgian Monk
The Belgian Monk in Norwich can arrange home beer deliveries. Phone 07501 504848 for details.
www.thebelgianmonk.com
•St Giles Gin
Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles of tonic for £75 (postage and packing free). stgilesgin.com
•Gnaw Chocolate
Norwich-based chocolatiers Gnaw Chocolate are continuing to deliver to stores and are taking online orders. gnawchocolate.co.uk