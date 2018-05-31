Search

The independent businesses offering food and drink delivery in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 April 2020

Mike, Debs and James Read at their stall on Norwich Market, which will offer home deliveries for those who need them. Picture: Sonya Duncan

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of shops, food and drink suppliers and wholesalers across Norfolk have adapted how they operate to offer click and collect or delivery services.

Bread Source, which has shops in Norwich and Alysham, has launched an initiative called The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme which aims to help the most in need access fresh bread during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ArchantBread Source, which has shops in Norwich and Alysham, has launched an initiative called The Bread Source National Loaf Scheme which aims to help the most in need access fresh bread during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

In Norwich businesses have risen to the challenge of Covid-19 and are helping to ensure people can still get the items they need by offering home delivery services, no contact pick ups and more.

Here is a list of places in the city offering home delivery or click and collect services. Think we’ve missed one of the list? - Let us know by emailing sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk

The Greengrocers, Earlham Road

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOwner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Greengrocers are offering home delivery, with a minimum order value of £20 to the postcodes NR1-NR7. Items available include fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, meat and dairy. Visit www.thegreengrocers.co.uk to download a delivery form.

The cafe is also offering takeaway pizza on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Norwich Farmshare

Luke Coathup, owner of The Green Grocers in Norwich’s Earlham House shops. Picture: ArchantLuke Coathup, owner of The Green Grocers in Norwich’s Earlham House shops. Picture: Archant

Norwich Farmshare, which offers a subscription scheme for vegetable and fruit boxes and free range eggs, is in the process of moving its operation to 100pc delivery. www.norwichfarmshare.co.uk

Bread Source

Bread Source is offering a 24-hour contactless pick up point at its Norwich bakery unit for NHS and social care staff. Other staple foods including milk, eggs and butter will be available with a 20pc discount on presentation of their ID card.

Redwell Brewery Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Redwell Brewery Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The bakery has also launched an online shop allowing all members of the community to click and contactless collect from their bakery and are offering a delivery service in Norwich, (minimum order £15) for those in isolation, the elderly and other at risk groups.

www.bread-source.co.uk

Tofurei

Tofurei tofu producers in Norwich is now offering a home delivery service of vegan products across most areas of Norfolk, including ‘bake at home’ versions of the pastries and a selection of its cafe cakes and confectionary normally available from the Pottergate grab and go. www.tofurei.co.uk

Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg

Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg, of Norwich Market are offering fresh Fruit and Veg deliveries in Norwich. Call 01603 305841 or message the stall on Facebook to order. Deliveries of £20 or more are free. Card payments taken over the phone and orders will be dropped on doorsteps to avoid contact.

https://www.facebook.com/MikeDebsandSons/

•Mr Fruity

Mr Fruity is now offering a home delivery service people in and around Norwich and Norfolk. Items available include bread, milk, eggs, yoghurt and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Payment is required up front and deliveries are contactless. There is a 48-hour turnaround on deliveries. To order visit; www.mr-fruity.co.uk or email orders@mr-fruity.co.uk

•Little Shop of Vegans

Little Shop of Vegans on St Benedicts Street is offering home deliveries within five miles of the shop for £2.99. The turnaround for orders is currently 48 hours. For the list of items available and details of how to order visit: www.littleshopofvegans.com

Archer’s Butchers

Norwich-based Archer’s Butchers is operating a local delivery service on items including free-range high welfare meats, ready meals, cheese, pies and more throughout the city and the surrounding area (phone 01603 434253). The minimum spend for free delivery is £30. www.archersbutchers.com

Howard and Son

Howard and Son fishmonger in Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, is still open with a strict policy of only allowing one person in the shop at a time and is also offering a knock and drop delivery service. See their Facebook page, call 01603 624928 or email gary@fishmongersnorwich.com for details.

•Anglia Culinary Suppliers

Anglia Culinary Suppliers in Spar Road on the Vulcan Road Industrial Estate in Norwich is offering contactless collections on a wide range of chilled and frozen products and storecupboard staples. See their website for details; www.acsnorwich.com

•Redwell Brewery

Redwell Brewery in Trowse is doing beer and pizza takeways on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8pm and beer can be ordered via their website.

redwellbrewing.com

PB George Butchers

PB George Butchers in Norwich is offering a home delivery service. Their product range is available on their Facebook page. facebook.com/pbgeorgebutchersnorwich

•Linzers bakery

Norwich bakery Linzers is offering free delivery on any order over £15 within a five-mile radius of NR3 2FA for anyone in self isolation. For all enquiries, or to place orders, ring 01603 483742 or email sales@linzers.co.uk www.linzers.co.uk

Little Haven Coffee Shop

Little Haven Coffee Shop in Norwich is open for takeaway and home delivery in and around the city.

To order call or text Simon on 07710 183024 and keep up to date on their Facebook page.

facebook.com/littlehavencoffee/

•Kofra Coffee and Roasters

Kofra Coffee has closed all of its cafes but is continuing to run its online shop and is offering free shipping on orders of two bags of coffee or more whilst stores are closed. www.kofra.co.uk/

•Strangers Coffee

Following government guidelines Strangers Coffee has closed all of its high street shops and cafes but is continuing to fulfil coffee orders through its online store. www.strangerscoffee.com

•Sir Toby’s Beers

Sir Toby’s Beers of Norwich Market is offering delivery around the city.

www.sirtobysbeers.co.uk

•Belgian Monk

The Belgian Monk in Norwich can arrange home beer deliveries. Phone 07501 504848 for details.

www.thebelgianmonk.com

St Giles Gin

Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles of tonic for £75 (postage and packing free). stgilesgin.com

•Gnaw Chocolate

Norwich-based chocolatiers Gnaw Chocolate are continuing to deliver to stores and are taking online orders. gnawchocolate.co.uk

