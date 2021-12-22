News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

90pc of intensive care Covid patients at Norfolk hospital are unvaccinated

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:16 PM December 22, 2021
The James Paget University Hospital

The James Paget Hospital's ICU has seen 90pc of Covid patients unvaccinated - Credit: Archant

Nine out of 10 Covid patients in a Norfolk hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) have not been vaccinated against the virus.

It is understood that 90pc of people with Covid in the James Paget University Hospital's (JPUH) ICU over the last few months have not had their jabs.

At the moment there are 18 people with Covid being treated at the hospital, which covers the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, including those not on the ICU.

It comes as reports nationally suggest significant numbers of Covid patients requiring treatment in hospital are unvaccinated. At Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, its chief operating officer said about 80pc of patients seen on general wards and in critical care were not vaccinated.

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught Hall in Attleborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

On Sunday health secretary Sajid Javid pointed to national figures showing that of Covid patients who required extra corporeal membrane oxygenation - for those with severe respiratory failure - from July to November, nine out of 10 were not vaccinated.

And professor Rupert Pearse, who works at the Royal London Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, said unvaccinated people made up to 90pc of Covid hospital admissions.

It comes amid a plea for people to have their booster jabs, after prime minister Boris Johnson promised every adult would be offered one by December 31.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 2 Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair
  3. 3 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
  1. 4 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  2. 5 Two arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Norfolk
  3. 6 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  4. 7 13 dogs hoping to find a forever home this Christmas
  5. 8 Obituary: Norfolk businessman dies from cancer, aged 59
  6. 9 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans
  7. 10 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Figures showing the rate of unvaccinated coronavirus patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn were not available.

But a spokesperson for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System said: “The best way to protect yourself and your family from serious illness this winter is to have the Covid booster vaccination. You can choose a vaccination centre near you and walk-in appointments are available across Norfolk and Waveney. 

“With more cases of the Omicron variant in the community, a booster jab can restore protection from Covid infections to around 75pc, so the NHS is turbo-charging the booster programme to offer a top up to all eligible adults by the end of the year.”  

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

It was echoed by Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, who said - along with practicing good hygiene and wearing a face mask in public - being vaccinated was the most important way to protect people.

She said those who catch Covid and who aren’t unvaccinated are “far more likely to develop severe symptoms and end up in hospital”.

Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

The Christmas events in Norfolk and Waveney cancelled due to Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Brad Damms took drone images across Norfolk, including this one of Norwich at night.

Gallery

Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Bell Inn

'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon