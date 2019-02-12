More than 80 people get free heart-health checks at pop-up stand in Norfolk

Care groups teamed up to offer free tests and information on how to keep the heart healthy.

The West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, Norfolk Community Health & Care and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital worked with the British Heart Foundation to offer the health checks.

A spokesman for Norfolk Community Health & Care nurses said: “More than 80 people had a check, which is fantastic, it was a very worthwhile day. We’re hoping to run another event like this soon.”

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate and it’s estimated that around 1,500 people in west Norfolk have AF but aren’t aware of it.

Acute transformation manager at West Norfolk CCG, Chas Ryan said: “Raising awareness of atrial fibrillation is a priority and we’re doing lots of work around it.”

Anyone who is concerned about atrial fibrillation should make an appointment with their GP.