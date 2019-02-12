Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 80 people get free heart-health checks at pop-up stand in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:37 22 February 2019

Heart health pop-up stand in King's Lynn hospital was a success. Photo: NHS West Norfolk CCG

Heart health pop-up stand in King's Lynn hospital was a success. Photo: NHS West Norfolk CCG

NHS West Norfolk CCG

Care groups teamed up to offer free tests and information on how to keep the heart healthy.

The West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, Norfolk Community Health & Care and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital worked with the British Heart Foundation to offer the health checks.

A spokesman for Norfolk Community Health & Care nurses said: “More than 80 people had a check, which is fantastic, it was a very worthwhile day. We’re hoping to run another event like this soon.”

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate and it’s estimated that around 1,500 people in west Norfolk have AF but aren’t aware of it.

Acute transformation manager at West Norfolk CCG, Chas Ryan said: “Raising awareness of atrial fibrillation is a priority and we’re doing lots of work around it.”

Anyone who is concerned about atrial fibrillation should make an appointment with their GP.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Collapse of King’s Lynn building firm Chalcroft leaves creditors owed £12m

Mark Reeve, chairman and shareholder at Chalcroft. Picture: SM/Archant.

‘Devastating and disgusting’ - Thieves steals gift from grave of three-year-old boy

Cohen Messenger's at home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ teenager

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists