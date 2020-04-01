Search

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

PUBLISHED: 15:53 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 01 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Twenty-five people have now died in Norfolk as a result of coronavirus, as a further seven deaths were confirmed at the county’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Wednesday, two patients died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, two at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

It comes as the government announced the number of deaths in the UK rose by 563 in 24 hours - the highest day-on-day increase to date.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for the QEH, said: “We can confirm today that a further three patients – one in their 60s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s - who had tested positive for COVID-19 have sadly died while being cared for at our hospital. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It means as of Wednesday, 25 people in Norfolk have now died - 10 at the NNUH, 10 at QEH and five at the JPUH.

Read more: Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

A spokesman for James Paget University Hospital confirmed a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s had both died. Both had underlying health conditions.

A statement from the Norfolk and Norwich hospital on Wednesday confirmed a man in his 70s and woman in her 80s had died. Both also had underlying health conditions.

NHS England announced a further 486 people in England had died after testing positive for the virus, the youngest aged 13.

An NHS spokesman said: “Patients were aged between 13 and 99 years old. Twenty of the 486 patients, aged between 13 and 93 years old, had no known underlying health condition.”

To keep up to date with the latest information join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

