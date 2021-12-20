Two thirds of eligible people have received booster jab in region

In Norfolk and Waveney, 69pc of those eligible have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Two-thirds of people eligible in Norfolk and Waveney have received a booster Covid vaccine following a record number of doses administered in the area.

105,000 Covid vaccinations were given across Norfolk and Waveney in the last week with 99,000 boosters, 2,000 first doses and 4,000 second doses given.

More than 500,000 booster vaccines have been given in Norfolk and Waveney, meaning 69pc of the eligible local population have now had it.

The East of England regional average is 67pc.

Norfolk and Waveney is currently the fourth best in the country for number of vaccinations given, out of 42 health and care systems.

Howard Martin, director of population health management and health inequalities at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "I cannot thank our staff and volunteers enough for delivering so many vaccines in such a short period of time – what we have achieved together is simply fantastic.

"The support of local people has been wonderful, each and every booster makes a difference.

"We are one of the best protected areas in the country from serious Covid-related illness. This will mean fewer deaths and fewer admissions to local hospitals this winter, at a time when services are under extreme pressure.

"By getting a booster you are not just protecting yourselves and your loved ones, you are protecting the NHS and the vital health services it provides for everyone."

Anyone eligible for a booster is urged to get one, including anyone over the age of 18 who had their second dose more than 12 weeks ago.

First, second and booster vaccine appointments can be booked through the national booking service or can be given at walk-in clinics across the county.

Mr Howard added: "Local GP practices are texting patients directly to come in for their vaccine.

"We are also updating the local list of walk ins online throughout the day so people can see where they can get a booster without an appointment before Christmas."

A list of walk-in centres is available on the Norfolk County Council website.