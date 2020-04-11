WATCH: 50 musicians connect online to record a lockdown song

A group of 50 talented musicians from across Norfolk have been able to jam virtually to record a track to get people dancing during lockdown.

Joe Ringer, of the Joe Ringer Band, has put together a video of different musicians playing Daft Punk’s track Get Lucky.

Each performer recorded their section of the track individually on cameras, including phones, to send to Joe to edit into one track.

It took Joe and fellow musician Adam Moore a couple of weeks to put it together, and since putting on social media it has had more than 7,000 views.

Joe, who is based in Swardeston, said: “We play this for our sound check at every gig, it is probably the song we have played most in the world. It is also a great song, a feel good song, and people need a little uplift and they can have a bit of a dance.

“Whatever level you are at in the business, work has just been cut out completely. At the moment the work is gone, the weddings, which make up 90 per cent, there are no weddings during June.

“We have been going for six to seven years and there is so much great talent right across the region in all kinds of music, so we like to do a little bit of everything. I have been lucky to meet them along the way and playing with them.”