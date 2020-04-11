Search

Advanced search

WATCH: 50 musicians connect online to record a lockdown song

PUBLISHED: 11:24 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 11 April 2020

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

Archant

A group of 50 talented musicians from across Norfolk have been able to jam virtually to record a track to get people dancing during lockdown.

Joe Ringer, of the Joe Ringer Band, has put together a video of different musicians playing Daft Punk’s track Get Lucky.

Each performer recorded their section of the track individually on cameras, including phones, to send to Joe to edit into one track.

It took Joe and fellow musician Adam Moore a couple of weeks to put it together, and since putting on social media it has had more than 7,000 views.

Joe, who is based in Swardeston, said: “We play this for our sound check at every gig, it is probably the song we have played most in the world. It is also a great song, a feel good song, and people need a little uplift and they can have a bit of a dance.

“Whatever level you are at in the business, work has just been cut out completely. At the moment the work is gone, the weddings, which make up 90 per cent, there are no weddings during June.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been going for six to seven years and there is so much great talent right across the region in all kinds of music, so we like to do a little bit of everything. I have been lucky to meet them along the way and playing with them.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Woman in her 70s found dead in coastal town

Emergency services on the scene of the incident on Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Early medieval silver brooch discovered after tipper truck delivery

Early Medieval silver and niello brooch from Great Dunham, Norfolk c. AD 800- 900. Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum

Six more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Lockdown: Leaseholders warned to stay out of their beach huts

Owners have been told to stay away from their Cromer beach huts during the lockdown Photo: Citizenside

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Surprise banner brings tears to eyes of GP surgery staff

A thank you banner and messages of support were left outside the Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice by local residents. Picture: NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG

WATCH: 50 musicians connect online to record a lockdown song

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show
Drive 24