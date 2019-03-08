5 pieces of safety workwear you need this winter

High visibility clothing makes you more visible and helps prevents accidents at work. Picture: Dickies Workwear Archant

You've got your hat, scarf and gloves - what else could you possibly need to prepare for the winter ahead?

Yarmouth Stores is dedicated to supplying local companies and Norfolk industries with high-quality protective workwear. Picture: Fristads Yarmouth Stores is dedicated to supplying local companies and Norfolk industries with high-quality protective workwear. Picture: Fristads

We spoke with Yarmouth Stores' sales advisor, Lewis Whittle, who shared the 5 things he believes should be in your wardrobe to keep you safe at work this winter.

Protect your head with suitable headgear

You only have one head, so it's vital to make sure it's safe. "Ensuring your head is kept safe and warm is important for concentration and reducing accidents," said Lewis.

You need to keep your body warm to stay alert � especially if you are working in a high-risk environment. Picture: Fristads You need to keep your body warm to stay alert � especially if you are working in a high-risk environment. Picture: Fristads

If you're working in an environment where there are lots of heavy objects and sharp tools then a protective hard hat is a must-have. It will act as a barrier against direct blunt trauma or heavy debris.

To improve your concentration at work it's worth buying a well-insulated hat. A lot of heat escapes from the top of our body and if you're sat with your teeth chattering, the likelihood is you'll have a hard time focusing on your to-do list.

Keep your hands covered with insulated, grip gloves

We often don't think about it, but our hands have to endure some pretty tough conditions. Spare a thought for them this winter and invest in a protective layer that will keep them warm, mobile and safe.

"Gloves are essential for keeping your hands safe and protected against scrapes and cuts," said Lewis. "Hi-vis shell knit will increase your visibility while working. The micropore nitrile coating will increase your grip against slippery services and the insulating layer will help prevent some of the most common injuries that can happen if you work in the oil, gas or construction industries."

Wrap up warm in thermal layers

You need to keep your body warm to stay alert - especially if you're working in a high-risk environment. Remember to invest in some thermal layers, to wear underneath your regular uniform and pack an insulated cold-weather jacket for a brisk walk to and from work.

"It's a good idea to buy some long-sleeved tops and thicker, wool socks that will help keep the damp at bay and your toes toasty," said Lewis. "Staying warm and dry this winter is something that will ensure you can work safely and efficiently."

Be safe and seen

Florescent yellow is the colour for this season, making sure you arrive home from work in one piece. You can choose from high visibility t-shirts, warm dual-toned hooded tops, waterproof hi-vis joggers and insulated triple insulated jackets to find what works best for you.

"High visibility clothing makes you more visible. People are more aware of your presence, which enables them to act faster and help prevent an accident whilst you are at work," said Lewis.

Tread carefully in the right footwear

Every day you use your feet and every day they have to be ready for any job. "Make sure you pick the right footwear for the right job," said Lewis. "It's vital for the safety and protection of your feet and ankles."

They need to be well-fitting, made of the right material and have the right sole. If you work around heavy machinery and lift bulky objects, you need a pair of steel-capped boots to prevent you from crushing your toes or breaking your bones.

Light-weight, slip-resistant trainers are ideal if you need to move fast and need a sole with sturdy grip, and if you're working in healthcare choose a pair that is slip-resistant and easy to clean.

