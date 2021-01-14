Coronavirus: 42,000 over-80s in East of England fully immunised

Published: 1:08 PM January 14, 2021

More than 40,000 people aged 80 and above in the East of England have received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Figures published by NHS England show 42,841 patients in the oldest age bracket have been administered both jabs.

As a proportion of the overall number of doses given out in the East (236,023), more over-80s have been fully inoculated than in any other region.

In all, more than 147,000 over-80s in the East of England have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

However, the region is lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of the overall number of doses administered since the vaccination programme began.

The region in which most doses have been given out is the Midlands, with 447,329, while 433,045 jabs have been administered in the North East and Yorkshire.

But London is only slightly ahead of the East, with 237,524 doses given.

NHS England does not provide specific figures for Norfolk and Waveney but, last week, it was revealed 30,000 people in the area had received their first dose of the vaccine.

That figure made up almost 40pc of people aged 80 and above - around 25,500 out of 65,000.

Frontline health and care workers are among the other priority groups being vaccinated in line with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Prof Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), said at the end of last week that 1,000 of its staff members had been vaccinated.

In the East, 104,687 people aged 80 and above have received only their first jabs.

Of those under 80 to have been vaccinated, 81,604 have received an initial jab and 6,891 have also received their second.

