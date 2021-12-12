News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Booster jab rollout now open to people aged 30 and over

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM December 12, 2021
Updated: 9:14 AM December 12, 2021
All under 40s are now eligible for a Covid booster jab as the the government steps up efforts to tackle the Omicron variant.

Those between 30 and 39 will be eligible for the booster from Monday - Credit: PA

Covid booster jabs will be available to those in England aged 30 and over from Monday, December 13.

Booking will open to those aged 30 to 39 to get the top-up jab three months on from their second dose.

However people can make their booking two months after their second dose – a month in advance of getting the jab itself.

There are around 7.5 million people aged 30 to 39, and 3.5 million of those are eligible from Monday.

The extension of the NHS vaccine programme comes as scientists warned that tougher Covid restrictions may be needed.

Scientists advising the government have predicted that the Omicron variant could cause anywhere between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Following the updated guidance from the JCVI, which shortened the interval between second and booster doses, NHS staff are redoubling their efforts to protect the public from the virus.

“The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest and most successful in health service history, will from tomorrow offer top-up jabs to everyone aged 30 and over three months from their second jab.

“With the emergence of the new variant and the rising case numbers, there has never been a more important time to get boosted. So, when it’s your turn, come forward and book in."

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The Covid-19 booster programme is accelerating rapidly and more than 22 million people in the UK have already received their top-up, securing vital protection ahead of Christmas.

“This is our national mission – the most recent data shows boosters are the essential defence against Omicron and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs into arms as quickly as possible.

“We are now expanding the offer to over-30s – so please come forward as quickly as possible to get boosted and help our country get ahead in this race with the variant.”

