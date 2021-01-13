24/7 Covid vaccinations promised as 'soon as possible'
- Credit: PA
The NHS will launch a round-the-clock vaccination service as soon as possible, Boris Johnson has said.
As 13 “large scale” vaccination sites are set to be opened across Norfolk and Waveney, the prime minister said the process of protecting people from coronavirus was already going "exceptionally fast" but "at the moment the limit is on supply" of the vaccine.
"We will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," he told MPs.
There are currently 21 local vaccination centres that have either gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney, in addition to the region's three main hospitals.
The centres range from GP surgeries and medical centres to village halls and community leisure facilities.
The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) has also approved 10 “large scale” vaccination sites, with another three awaiting authorisation by NHS England.

It is expected that the first such large inoculation site will open in Norwich next week.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "At the moment the limit is on supply, we have a huge network - 233 hospitals, 1,000 GP surgeries, 200 pharmacies and 50 mass vaccination centres and they are going...exceptionally fast."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he understood that pilot 24-hour centres were not yet open to the public but there would be a "huge clamour".
Mr Hancock earlier questioned whether there would be demand for a round-the-clock vaccination operation.
He said the NHS was "absolutely up for doing that" but "most people want to get vaccinated in the daytime, and also most people who are doing the vaccinations want to give them in the daytime, but there may be circumstances in which that would help".
More than 2.4 million people across the UK have so far received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Do NOT attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted.
The 21 local centres have gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney include:
- Drayton Medical Practice
- Sheringham Medical Practice
- The Market Surgery, Aylsham
- Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham
- Poringland Community Centre
- Gurney Surgery, Norwich
- Hoveton Village Hall
- Rossis Leisure, North Walsham
- Snettisham Surgery
- Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold
- Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich
- The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Cringleford Surgery
- Fakenham Medical Practice
- Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft
- Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich
- St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn
- Swanton Morley Surgery
- Terrington St Johns Surgery
- Thetford Healthy Living Centre