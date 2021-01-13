24/7 Covid vaccinations promised as 'soon as possible'

Published: 6:08 PM January 13, 2021

The NHS will launch a round-the-clock vaccination service as soon as possible, Boris Johnson has said.

As 13 “large scale” vaccination sites are set to be opened across Norfolk and Waveney, the prime minister said the process of protecting people from coronavirus was already going "exceptionally fast" but "at the moment the limit is on supply" of the vaccine.

Boris Johnson speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. - Credit: PA

"We will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can," he told MPs.

There are currently 21 local vaccination centres that have either gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney, in addition to the region's three main hospitals.

13 “large scale” vaccination sites are set to be opened across Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: PA

The centres range from GP surgeries and medical centres to village halls and community leisure facilities.

The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) has also approved 10 “large scale” vaccination sites, with another three awaiting authorisation by NHS England.

It is expected that the first such large inoculation site will open in Norwich next week.

One of the vaccination stations at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said: "At the moment the limit is on supply, we have a huge network - 233 hospitals, 1,000 GP surgeries, 200 pharmacies and 50 mass vaccination centres and they are going...exceptionally fast."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he understood that pilot 24-hour centres were not yet open to the public but there would be a "huge clamour".

Mr Hancock earlier questioned whether there would be demand for a round-the-clock vaccination operation.

Carole Smith, 82, has her Covid-19 vaccination administered by Helen Lloyd, senior nurse, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

He said the NHS was "absolutely up for doing that" but "most people want to get vaccinated in the daytime, and also most people who are doing the vaccinations want to give them in the daytime, but there may be circumstances in which that would help".

More than 2.4 million people across the UK have so far received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

People who have had their injection wait the required 15 minutes before they leave the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

Do NOT attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted.

The 21 local centres have gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney include: