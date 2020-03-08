Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in 24 hours in the east of England.

There are now 23 confirmed cases in the region - with none in Norfolk or Suffolk - according to Public Health England.

The local figures come after the UK saw its largest increase in a single day with 67 new cases, taking the total to 273.

On Saturday, there were 16 confirmed cases in the east of England.

The figures cover the NHS region of Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding Sarah Harding took a photo at the Tesco store in Harford when she and her daughter came across sparse shelves in the toilet roll section. Picture: Sarah Harding

It was confirmed today that two members of staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are in self-isolation following a trip abroad.

The hospital confirmed the staff are symptom free and have not been to work but remain at home as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, customers have been faced with empty shelves at shops across Norfolk following a rush to stock up on items as the coronavirus takes hold.

Toilet roll, hand sanitiser, hand wash, paracetamol and pasta are among the items which have been snapped up.

On Tuesday, the chief science officer Sir Patrick Vallance said there was "absolutely no reason" to panic as the government launched its action plan.

He said: "I think the advice is that there is absolutely no reason to be doing any panic buying of any sort or going out and keeping large supplies of things.

"Clearly there will need to be measures in cases of household quarantine for making sure food is in the right place at the right time but we imagine that could be a rolling case of household quarantine if that measure becomes necessary, and clearly things will need to be in place for care homes and so on if that decision is made."

Social media users describe aisles as looking "bleak" on long lasting items such as rice and basta in stores in the region since Thursday afternoon.

Another shopper commented said: "I've used hand gel for years and made to feel guilty for asking if shops have any.

"I always buy Detol soap for my 93-year-old mum because that is what she and I like. I'll save my two bars I have for her and I'll use what I can find.

"Crazy to panic buy this is what cause shortages."