More than 2,000 people back call to save All Hallows Healthcare Trust in first 24 hours

A petition calling for vital health services to be saved has been backed by more than 2,000 people in its first 24 hours.

Following the announcement on Wednesday (March 20) that All Hallows Healthcare Trust is facing closure due to financial difficulties, thousands of concerned relatives, service users and staff have echoed calls for the hospital, nursing home, day care and home care facilities to be saved.

Jenny Keeler, whose step-sister’s father heavily relies on the service, launched the petition on Change.org in the hours after the announcement.

As of Friday morning, more than 2,700 people have backed the call.

Speaking yesterday, Mrs Keeler said: “The response clearly shows the passion of local people and the need for this service.

“The news came as a shock. At the end of the day it is a service that many people rely on locally.

“They offer care for patients under 65 when a lot of places in our area don’t.

“This is an imperative service and should be kept how it is at the moment.”

The petition is also being backed by this newspaper.

Andrew Fitchett, coastal editor, said: “We’re throwing our weight behind this petition to show the strength of feeling there is, not just from those directly affected, but also among the wider community.

“Losing the service is nothing short of a disaster for those who use it, and it’s essential we do not stand by and let it close without a fight.

“I’d urge everyone to sign the petition and share it far and wide.”

The trust provides care to 250 people each day, while the planned closure puts 280 jobs at risk.

Following the announcement of the planned closure, John Chapman, chair of the All Hallows Healthcare Trust, said: “It is more than sad, it is tragic.”

To sign the petition, go to: www.change.org/p/andy-evans-save-all-hallows-hospital-healthcare-services-from-closure