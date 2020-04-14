Search

Advanced search

Care home and hospice deaths increase coronavirus toll as 2,000 added to national figure

PUBLISHED: 11:03 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 14 April 2020

The ONS latest figures show the number of deaths that occurred up to 3 April but were registered up to 11 April, involving COVID-19 was 6,235.Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The ONS latest figures show the number of deaths that occurred up to 3 April but were registered up to 11 April, involving COVID-19 was 6,235.Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released on Tuesday shows that as of April 3, the government tally includes just two-thirds of the people who have died, up to that date, with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

The data showed show there were 6,235 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 3 (registered up to April 11) anywhere in England and Wales compared to the figure of 4,093 in hospitals at the same stage.

The Department of Health releases daily updates on the number of deaths in hospitals, which refers to deaths reported to that date and may have happened days or weeks earlier.

The ONS counts deaths where Covid-19 (including suspected cases) was mentioned on the death certificate, regardless of location.

MORE: Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Nick Stripe, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS, said: “The latest comparable data for deaths involving Covid-19 with a date of death up to April 3, show there were 6,235 deaths in England and Wales. When looking at data for England, this is 15pc higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of Covid-19 on the death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, as well as deaths in the community.

“The 16,387 deaths [all causes] that were registered in England and Wales during the week ending 3 April is the highest weekly total since we started compiling weekly deaths data in 2005.”

In year to date analysis, the ONS found of deaths involving the coronavirus (Covid-19) up to April 3, 90pc, or 3,716 deaths, occurred in hospital. The remaining registered deaths occurred in the community, of which 33 deaths were registered in hospices, 217 in care homes and 136 in private homes in England and Wales.

The east of England saw a further 377 deaths registered which make mention of Covid-19, taking the region’s total to 525. The breakdown for the east of England includes, Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

MORE: Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

To date, 117 people have died in Norfolk who have been treated at the county’s three hospitals for the virus.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is also set to begin publishing figures of the number of suspected and confirmed deaths and cases at adult social care providers across the country.

The CQC said death notifications had shown “significant increase” in its adult social care providers since late March.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care, said: “From this week, the death notifications we collect from providers will allow them to report whether the death was of a person with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

“As well as providing a clearer picture of deaths, this will provide a regional view which allows an assessment of which areas are most impacted and may need additional support as a result.

“We are acutely aware that adult social care providers are facing extraordinary pressures, and our priority is working with them to provide support in these unprecedented times.

“Providers across the sector are raising concerns directly with us, including access to Personal Protective Equipment and challenges with workforce and we urge them to keep doing so.

“We will provide information and advice- and we will ensure concerns are escalated to local and national partners so that action is taken to support providers to keep people safe.

“In support of this, CQC will be launching a tool this week for home care providers to update daily about the impact of Covid-19 on their service both confirmed and suspected cases. CQC will act as a hub for this information alongside information from the NHS.”

To keep up to date with the latest information visit on the latest coronavirus information click here

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

When will it be time to relax lockdown measures?

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

When will it be time to relax lockdown measures?

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith
Drive 24