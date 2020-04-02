Search

Advanced search

Dad jokes (part 3) to keep you smiling in the tough times

PUBLISHED: 11:32 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 April 2020

So I went into a pet shop for a fish......

So I went into a pet shop for a fish......

Lutsenko Oleksandr

We know life is proving really tough in so many ways - but we’re increasingly finding people are enjoying a bit of light relief from the worrying news.

My bins are going out more than I am at the moment.....My bins are going out more than I am at the moment.....

So here goes with episode three of the Dad jokes. Sit back (and hopefully) have a laugh....

*My mate put his bins out at 8pm last Thursday. He couldn’t believe that everyone was on their doorsteps clapping and cheering him.

You can't use beef stew as a password.....You can't use beef stew as a password.....

*Let’s all show our appreciation for Amazon drivers at this time by clapping on our doorsteps sometime between 7am and 8pm on Wednesday,

*2020. The year your bin goes out more than you do.

Fancy a job as a cuckoo in a cuckoo clock...?Fancy a job as a cuckoo in a cuckoo clock...?

*I just got a job as a cuckoo in a cuckoo clock. It’s not great, but it gets me out of the house.

*I just turned down a job delivering for my local fruit and veg shop. They offered to pay me in vegetables, but the celery was unacceptable.

Toaster - the original pop-up notificationToaster - the original pop-up notification

*Apparently you can’t use “beef stew” as a password. It’s not stroganoff.

*My mate’s wife has run off with his Bob Marley record collection and also his satellite dish. Poor bloke - no woman, no Sky.

Veg are no laughing matter. Or maybe they are......Veg are no laughing matter. Or maybe they are......

*I once went for a job interview to be the fourth band member of A-Ha but they refused to take on me.

*Neil Diamond makes the same healthy smoothie every morning - Swede, carrots, lime.

*A bloke was in court for stealing a calendar. He got 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

*I saw an advert in a window that said: ‘Television for sale, £1, volume stuck on full.’ I thought, ‘I can’t turn that down.’

*Conjunctivitis.com – that’s a site for sore eyes.

*I went in to a pet shop. I said: ‘Can I buy a goldfish?’ The guy said: ‘Do you want an aquarium?’ I said: ‘I don’t care what star sign it is.’

*A guy I know got daffodil bulbs mixed up with his onions. He made a Spanish omelette with them and had to be rushed to hospital. They reckon he’ll be out in the spring.

*How does the German baker greet his customers? Gluten Morgen.

*My wife told me she thought we’d have less arguments if I wasn’t so pedantic. I told her “I think you mean fewer.”

*What’s a marsupial’s favourite cocktail? A pina koala.

*What do you call a hen looking at a lettuce? Chicken Ceaser Salad.

*Toasters were the first form of pop-up notifications.

*And finally....(here’s one to take the mickey out of myself). What do you call a magician thats lost his magic? Ian.

*If you want to share a joke, please email me at ian.clarke@archant.co.uk or tweet me at @IanClarke41.



If you missed the first two instalments here’s the first one

And here’s the second one.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High street dealt a ‘fatally dangerous’ blow: Expert predicts 250,000 jobs could go

People observe social distancing while queuing at Waitrose supermarket. Picture: Morgan Harlow/PA Wire

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Dad jokes (part 3) to keep you smiling in the tough times

So I went into a pet shop for a fish......
Drive 24