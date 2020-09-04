Search

Leaf marking £1m donation placed on Cromer Hospital’s celebratory tree

PUBLISHED: 08:32 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 04 September 2020

People can sponsor a 'leaf' on a new celebratory copper tree at Cromer Hospital. Picture: Courtesy Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

People can sponsor a 'leaf' on a new celebratory copper tree at Cromer Hospital. Picture: Courtesy Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Archant

A copper leaf celebrating a £1m donation to the N&N Hospitals Charity has been placed on Cromer and District Hospital’s Eternal Celebratory Tree sculpture.

The new leaf is the first to be placed on the celebratory tree since it moved to its new permanent position inside the hospital atrium.

The addition to the copper sculpture marks a £1,078,519.30 donation given to the charity by the family of farmer Douglas de Bootman, who left the sum to Cromer Hospital in his will.

Louise Cook, N&N Hospitals charity head of fundraising, said: “Once a leaf has been purchased, it will be a part of the tree for at least three years.

“Your leaf will be engraved with your message, name or dates as an unique way to remember a special person or occasion.

“All money raised from the leaves will go to our Cromer Fund which directly benefits patients, visitors and staff to Cromer Hospital site.”

