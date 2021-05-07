Video
18 people miss Covid vaccines after centre opens late
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Several patients missed their Covid vaccination appointments after one of the area's mass vaccination sites opened late.
Eighteen people arrived at Attleborough's Connaught Hall for their jabs on Thursday (May 6) morning, only to find the centre was closed.
One person in their 40s contacted this newspaper to say he had arranged childcare and moved his working hours to accommodate his appointment.
Health bosses have apologised to those affected, putting the late opening down to "human error".
Mike Passfield, clinical operations director for Norfolk's large-scale centres, said: "Unfortunately, due to human error, the Attleborough centre opened approximately 45 minutes later than the first booked appointment on Thursday.
"We sincerely apologise to the 18 people who, as a result, missed their appointments.
"These people do not need to take any action. We will contact them as a matter of urgency to arrange an alternative date and time for their jabs over the next few days."
