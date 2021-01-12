Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 10:56 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM January 12, 2021

Health bosses plan to open 13 large vaccination sites across Norfolk and Waveney, it has been revealed.

Documents published by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) state that 10 "large-scale" vaccination centres have already been approved.

The other three are awaiting authorisation by NHS England and Improvement.

It is expected that the first large inoculation site will open in Norwich during the week commencing Monday, January 18.

The specific location of all 13 centres is not yet known, but the CCG is awaiting final confirmation on the Norwich plans.

The remaining 12 are expected to "go live" from February on a phased basis.

News of larger sites for the region comes after the government unveiled its long-term coronavirus vaccination programme on Monday.

Matt Hancock has unveiled the government's vaccine delivery plan - Credit: PA

The Department of Health and Social Care has pledged two million jabs per week and dedicated centres within 10 miles of almost the entire population.

Its 'Vaccines Delivery Plan' says tens of millions of people will be immunised by the spring at more than 2,700 vaccination sites across the UK.

The programme is being rapidly expanded to include 206 active hospital sites, 50 vaccination centres and around 1,200 local vaccination sites such as GP surgeries and community buildings.

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

So far, 21 local centres have gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney, in addition to the region's three main hospitals.

They are:

Drayton Medical Practice

Sheringham Medical Practice

The Market Surgery, Aylsham

Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham

Poringland Community Centre

Gurney Surgery, Norwich

Hoveton Village Hall

Rossis Leisure, North Walsham

Snettisham Surgery

Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold

Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich

The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Cringleford Surgery

Fakenham Medical Practice

Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft

Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich

St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn

Swanton Morley Surgery

Terrington St Johns Surgery

Thetford Healthy Living Centre

Also revealed in commissioning group papers is the provisional approval for two community pharmacies - in Lowestoft and Norwich - to begin offering coronavirus jabs.

NWCCG says it does not yet know when the sites will go live but, as with larger vaccination centres, eligible patients will be identified via a national call system.