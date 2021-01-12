News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: 13 new large vaccination sites to open in Norfolk and Waveney

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:56 AM January 12, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM January 12, 2021
Health bosses plan to open 13 large vaccination sites across Norfolk and Waveney, it has been revealed.

Documents published by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (NWCCG) state that 10 "large-scale" vaccination centres have already been approved.

The other three are awaiting authorisation by NHS England and Improvement. 

It is expected that the first large inoculation site will open in Norwich during the week commencing Monday, January 18.

The specific location of all 13 centres is not yet known, but the CCG is awaiting final confirmation on the Norwich plans.

The remaining 12 are expected to "go live" from February on a phased basis. 

News of larger sites for the region comes after the government unveiled its long-term coronavirus vaccination programme on Monday.

The Department of Health and Social Care has pledged two million jabs per week and dedicated centres within 10 miles of almost the entire population

Its 'Vaccines Delivery Plan' says tens of millions of people will be immunised by the spring at more than 2,700 vaccination sites across the UK.

The programme is being rapidly expanded to include 206 active hospital sites, 50 vaccination centres and around 1,200 local vaccination sites such as GP surgeries and community buildings. 

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

So far, 21 local centres have gone live or are opening this week in Norfolk and Waveney, in addition to the region's three main hospitals.

They are:

  • Drayton Medical Practice
  • Sheringham Medical Practice
  • The Market Surgery, Aylsham
  • Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham
  • Poringland Community Centre
  • Gurney Surgery, Norwich
  • Hoveton Village Hall
  • Rossis Leisure, North Walsham
  • Snettisham Surgery
  • Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold
  • Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich
  • The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth
  • Cringleford Surgery
  • Fakenham Medical Practice
  • Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth
  • Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft
  • Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich
  • St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn
  • Swanton Morley Surgery
  • Terrington St Johns Surgery
  • Thetford Healthy Living Centre
Also revealed in commissioning group papers is the provisional approval for two community pharmacies - in Lowestoft and Norwich - to begin offering coronavirus jabs. 

NWCCG says it does not yet know when the sites will go live but, as with larger vaccination centres, eligible patients will be identified via a national call system.

Coronavirus

