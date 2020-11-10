Plans for £12m care home unveiled

Plans for a £12m new care home and 100 new jobs in North Norfolk have been unveiled.

Kingsley Healthcare is looking to build a new 66-bed care home in Hempstead Road in Holt.

The company has announced further plans will be submitted for a new home in Norwich as well as a £2m transformation project of its St Clements Nursing Home in Norwich.

It is part of its Vision 2025 scheme to double the group’s size through investing up to £200m over the next five years.

Muj Malik, Kingsley’s chief investment officer, said: “We have had a positive response from local stakeholders. It is important for us and our future residents that the home becomes a central part of the community.

“It has always been our ambition to bring the Kingsley brand to the affluent market town of Holt which embodies everything that is wonderful about north Norfolk. We are proud to be delivering a luxury home fitting for the community.

“The home will have easy access to the town centre by footpaths and cycleways and there is a handy bus service.”

The home will be set in two acres of garden, have all en-suite bedrooms, and will employ more than 100 people.

If approved by North Norfolk District Council work will begin in summer 2021.

The group aim to welcome its first residents by autumn 2022.

A spokesman for Holt Town Council said: “The council welcomes the proposed new care home off Hempstead Road, which will provide much needed care for the elderly in our community, as well as creating many jobs for local people.”

Kingsley Healthcare, which is based in Lowestoft, has a number of care homes across Norfolk and Waveney.

Daya Thayan, CEO of Kingsley, said: “As well as setting the standard for elderly care we are passionate about making a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate.

“This home will generate well-paid jobs from senior managers and nurses to chefs, support workers, maintenance and housekeepers.”