Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

A further 11 patients have died at Norfolk hospitals after contracting coronavirus, as the number of people to have died in the county passes 100.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported eight deaths of patients being treated for the virus to have occurred between April 7 and April 10.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive, said: “Sadly, the deaths of eight patients, four men and four women between the ages of 68 and 99, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being cared for in our hospital, have been confirmed. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.”

As of Sunday, 52 patients being treated at the QEH for coronavirus have been discharged from hospital.

Of the remaining deaths announced on Sunday, one was reported at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

In Norfolk, 110 people have died after testing positive for the virus, of whom 38 have been at the NNUH, 40 at the QEH and 32 at the JPUH.

NHS England announced a further 657 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old.

Of those 42 of the 657 patients, aged between 30 and 98 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

The Department of Health tweeted the figures on the number of confirmed cases, tests and current deaths in UK hospitals will be announced later this afternoon.

Public Health England will also publish in due course, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Norfolk, which as of Saturday stood at 539.