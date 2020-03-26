Search

Confirmed UK coronavirus cases top 11,600

PUBLISHED: 18:39 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 26 March 2020

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

More than 11,600 people have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Health (D0H) has released figures for the number of confirmed cases as of 9am on Thursday.

The governemnt also confirmed that as of 5pm on Wednesday, March 25, 578 people have died after testing positive from the virus.

It comes after the government changed the way it recorded the figures.

Read more: Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to more than 9,500

NHS England confirmed a further 107 deaths across the country in the 24 hour period between March 24 and March 25, none of which have been recorded in Norfolk.

So far, three deaths have been confirmed in the county, after two patients died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and one at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital on Tuesday evening.

Nationally, 104,866 people have been tested, with 93,208 negative cases and 11,658 confirmed positive as of 9am on Thursday.

On Wednesday, that total was 9,529, but did not include figures from a full 24-hour period.

Read more: Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

Public Health England will publish figures for the number of confirmed cases in Norfolk in due course.

