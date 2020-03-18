Search

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 104

PUBLISHED: 17:48 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 18 March 2020

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

A further 32 people in England have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the UK death toll to more than 100 people.

NHS England has announced the number of people who have died from Covid-19 has hit 104.

The new deaths in England were of people with underlying health conditions and they were aged from 59 to 94.

None of the deaths are in Norfolk.

The number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus stands at more than 2,600 after an increase of 676 in the last 24 hours – the biggest overnight jump so far.

According to the Department of Health (DoH), 2,626 people have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Wednesday, March 18.

The DoH said 56,221 people had been tested in the UK, of which 53,595 were confirmed negative.

So far nine people in Norfolk are being treated for Covid-19 – five are in isolation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, while another is at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there are three cases at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, including a baby.

Hospitals in Norfolk and across the rest of the UK have been told to cancel operations in order to prepare for large numbers of coronavirus patients.

