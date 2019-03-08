James Paget Hospital promised millions for rebuilding programme
PUBLISHED: 15:18 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 30 September 2019
James Paget University Hospital
A regional hospital will be part of a rebuilding programme after getting a slice of £100 million seed funding from the government.
James Paget University Hospital, which serves Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Waveney, has been included in a list of 21 hospitals across England that are to be rebuilt between 2025 and 2030.
It has been included in the second phase of a hospital rebuilding plan unveiled by Health Secretary Matthew Hancock MP on the first day of the Conservative Party conference.
Anna Hills, the hospital's chief executive, said: "I am delighted that the James Paget Hospital is to receive part of this significant investment and we await further details.
"Any additional resources for our services will enable us to make real improvements to the service that we offer to the people of Great Yarmouth and Waveney through improving the facilities that we have."
The hospital opened in 1982.