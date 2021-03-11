News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Supply' means 10,000 fewer Covid jabs given in Norfolk last week

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:50 PM March 11, 2021    Updated: 5:21 PM March 11, 2021
The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

Norfolk and Waveney has seen a drop-off in the number of coronavirus vaccines administered during the latest week-long period. 

Fresh data released by NHS England shows 419,439 people living in the area had received a first dose of the jab by March 7.

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

A Covid jab is administered in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It means a total of 35,253 initial shots were given out over the preceding seven days, compared to 45,454 in the previous week - a decline of 22pc. 

Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the rollout, said the recent drop was down to vaccine supply which is "expected to increase significantly from next week".

It added that some of the reduced supply had been used for second doses. 

The rate of vaccination in our area has been moving at a relatively consistent pace in recent weeks, with 44,856 first doses given in the week ending February 21 and 48,625 a week prior. 

Norfolk and Waveney does, however, still features prominently when it comes to the proportion of adults who have received at least one jab - 49.2pc.

That is the sixth-highest rate in the country, dropping one place on the list compared to last week. 

Suffolk and North East Essex is fourth on the list, with 49.7pc.

Broken down into individual neighbourhoods, Hunstanton's vaccination rate - 64.3pc - is the nation's 14th best. 

People queue for entry into the Vaccine Centre at Connaught Hall, Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRAD

People in their 50s are now being invited for coronavirus jabs - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Suffolk neighbourhoods Saxmundham and Felixstowe East are fourth and seventh on the list, with 66.5pc and 66.0pc respectively. 

When it comes to local authorities Norwich is at the bottom of the pile, with only 33.9pc of its residents aged 16 and above having received a Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

By contrast, the figure for North Norfolk is 53.9pc. 

Castle Quarter in Norwich where a vaccination centre has been set up in the food court. Picture: Dan

One of Norfolk's large-scale Covid vaccine centres is at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The total number and percentage of people aged 16+ to have received a vaccine in each of Norfolk and Waveney's districts is as follows:

  • Breckland: 55,978 (45.4pc) 
  • Broadland: 55,686 (49.0pc)
  • East Suffolk (including Waveney): 114,511 (52.4pc)
  • Great Yarmouth: 39,277 (43.3pc)
  • King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 64,447 (47.7pc)
  • North Norfolk: 49,747 (53.9pc)
  • Norwich: 45,510 (33.9pc)
  • South Norfolk: 57,243 (47.3pc)

In the week the vaccination programme began inviting people in their 50s for jabs, almost exactly a quarter of adults (24.9pc) aged 16 to 59 in Norfolk and Waveney have had a single injection. 

