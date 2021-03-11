'Supply' means 10,000 fewer Covid jabs given in Norfolk last week
- Credit: Ian Burt
Norfolk and Waveney has seen a drop-off in the number of coronavirus vaccines administered during the latest week-long period.
Fresh data released by NHS England shows 419,439 people living in the area had received a first dose of the jab by March 7.
It means a total of 35,253 initial shots were given out over the preceding seven days, compared to 45,454 in the previous week - a decline of 22pc.
Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the rollout, said the recent drop was down to vaccine supply which is "expected to increase significantly from next week".
It added that some of the reduced supply had been used for second doses.
The rate of vaccination in our area has been moving at a relatively consistent pace in recent weeks, with 44,856 first doses given in the week ending February 21 and 48,625 a week prior.
Norfolk and Waveney does, however, still features prominently when it comes to the proportion of adults who have received at least one jab - 49.2pc.
That is the sixth-highest rate in the country, dropping one place on the list compared to last week.
Suffolk and North East Essex is fourth on the list, with 49.7pc.
Broken down into individual neighbourhoods, Hunstanton's vaccination rate - 64.3pc - is the nation's 14th best.
Suffolk neighbourhoods Saxmundham and Felixstowe East are fourth and seventh on the list, with 66.5pc and 66.0pc respectively.
When it comes to local authorities Norwich is at the bottom of the pile, with only 33.9pc of its residents aged 16 and above having received a Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
By contrast, the figure for North Norfolk is 53.9pc.
The total number and percentage of people aged 16+ to have received a vaccine in each of Norfolk and Waveney's districts is as follows:
- Breckland: 55,978 (45.4pc)
- Broadland: 55,686 (49.0pc)
- East Suffolk (including Waveney): 114,511 (52.4pc)
- Great Yarmouth: 39,277 (43.3pc)
- King's Lynn and West Norfolk: 64,447 (47.7pc)
- North Norfolk: 49,747 (53.9pc)
- Norwich: 45,510 (33.9pc)
- South Norfolk: 57,243 (47.3pc)
In the week the vaccination programme began inviting people in their 50s for jabs, almost exactly a quarter of adults (24.9pc) aged 16 to 59 in Norfolk and Waveney have had a single injection.