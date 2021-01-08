Coronavirus: 1,000 staff members at hospital have been vaccinated
- Credit: NNUH
One thousand workers at the region's largest hospital have now received the coronavirus vaccine.
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reached the four-figure milestone this week and aims to vaccinate all members of staff within the next two weeks.
The hospital says it has been using 100pc of its available stocks of the jab, with 5pc ringfenced for employees.
The remaining 95pc is being administered to society's most vulnerable and elderly, as well as other frontline health and care workers.
Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at NNUH, said: "We have used 100pc of our vaccine, divided up between vulnerable members of the community, healthcare workers and 5pc for our staff.
"We have vaccinated 1,000 of our staff and we know Norfolk and Waveney have vaccinated the highest number of over-80s, so we have done exceptionally well.
"We aim to complete our staff vaccination programme in the next couple of weeks."
On Thursday (January 7), it was revealed 30,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney have so far received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, including 40pc of over-80s.
Of the 65,000 residents aged 80 and above across the area, 25,500 have been vaccinated.
And, from yesterday, NHS practitioners across the nation began giving out the Oxford/AstraZeneca product, which is far cheaper and easier to store.
Prof Fontaine, who is also director of infection prevention and control at NNUH, said "changes to guidance" surrounding the vaccination programme mean more staff at the hospital can be protected.
An online booking system has also been created, allowing staff to choose their slots and complete consent forms in advance - smoothening the process.
"We have carried out our vaccination programme according to national guidelines," added Prof Fontaine.
"However, changes to the guidance mean we are now able to accelerate staff vaccination, with the initial continuing focus on those who are at high risk and staff working on our wards and in the emergency department.
"We will also be including key colleagues from outside NNUH, working in business critical services affiliated with the hospital.
"Later in the month we will be further accelerating staff vaccination, helped by primary care colleagues taking on more of the public and extending the hours of the vaccination centre."