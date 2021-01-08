News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coronavirus: 1,000 staff members at hospital have been vaccinated

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:16 PM January 8, 2021   
NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUH

NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUH

One thousand workers at the region's largest hospital have now received the coronavirus vaccine. 

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

1,000 staff members at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have received a coronavirus vaccine

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reached the four-figure milestone this week and aims to vaccinate all members of staff within the next two weeks. 

The hospital says it has been using 100pc of its available stocks of the jab, with 5pc ringfenced for employees.

The remaining 95pc is being administered to society's most vulnerable and elderly, as well as other frontline health and care workers. 

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at NNUH, said: "We have used 100pc of our vaccine, divided up between vulnerable members of the community, healthcare workers and 5pc for our staff.

"We have vaccinated 1,000 of our staff and we know Norfolk and Waveney have vaccinated the highest number of over-80s, so we have done exceptionally well.

"We aim to complete our staff vaccination programme in the next couple of weeks."

On Thursday (January 7), it was revealed 30,000 people in Norfolk and Waveney have so far received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, including 40pc of over-80s.

Nurse draws off a single dose from a vial, which can provide 10 individual doses to patients, of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine is continuing across Norfolk and Waveney

Of the 65,000 residents aged 80 and above across the area, 25,500 have been vaccinated.

And, from yesterday, NHS practitioners across the nation began giving out the Oxford/AstraZeneca product, which is far cheaper and easier to store.  

Prof Fontaine, who is also director of infection prevention and control at NNUH, said "changes to guidance" surrounding the vaccination programme mean more staff at the hospital can be protected. 

Prof Nancy Fontaine. Pic: David Tothill.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

An online booking system has also been created, allowing staff to choose their slots and complete consent forms in advance - smoothening the process.

"We have carried out our vaccination programme according to national guidelines," added Prof Fontaine.

"However, changes to the guidance mean we are now able to accelerate staff vaccination, with the initial continuing focus on those who are at high risk and staff working on our wards and in the emergency department. 

A single dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being given to a patient.

Roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine is continuing across Norfolk and Waveney

"We will also be including key colleagues from outside NNUH, working in business critical services affiliated with the hospital.

"Later in the month we will be further accelerating staff vaccination, helped by primary care colleagues taking on more of the public and extending the hours of the vaccination centre."

