More than £100,000 raised for breast cancer appeal in just four months

Medical director Erika Denton at the launch of the Boudicca Cancer Appeal at the Forum in Norwich NNUH © 2018

An appeal to build a new breast care centre at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has raised more than £100,000 in just four months.

Supporters of the Boudicca Appeal raised money by holding quizzes, coffee mornings and undertaking dry January and support has also come in the form of legacies and in memory donations.

When the appeal was launched in October bosses said currently for two thirds of women referred to the hospital with suspected breast cancer, they were offered a one-stop shop whereby all tests were carried out and returned in one day, meaning they found out whether or not they had the disease as soon as possible.

But for the remaining third they often faced an agonising wait if machines at the current unit were not available for scans due to a rocketing demand.

The aim of the new unit at the Colney site would be to offer this one day service to everyone, in a bid to save more lives.

It is hoped the full amount can be raised within three years.

Future fundraising plans include a superhero abseil down the side of the Forum in June, a team participating in Run Norwich in July, as well as the hospital’s summer fete and open day.

The N&N Hospitals Charity is now urging even more people to support the appeal by getting behind a series of fundraising events planned for the coming months – including a series of events by the Rotary Clubs of Norwich which include a quiz night, a walk and a special ball taking place in November at the Assembly House.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: “We are really grateful to everyone who has supported the appeal so far and helped us reach this important milestone.

“The new breast care centre will make a real difference to the experience which thousands of patients have each year when receiving care, so we would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing some fundraising to please consider supporting Boudicca in any capacity. Just do what you can from holding a cake sale at work to our abseil –everyone can do something.”

Mark Davies, NNUH chief executive said: ‘’ We are delighted to have reached this milestone so early in our fundraising. We urge people to get behind this appeal so that the target can be reached sooner than later.’’

Anyone who would like to find out more can call the N&N Hospitals Charity on 01603 287107 or visit www.nnuh.org.uk or donate directly on www.justgiving.com/campaign/boudicca