Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than £100,000 raised for breast cancer appeal in just four months

26 February, 2019 - 15:16
Medical director Erika Denton at the launch of the Boudicca Cancer Appeal at the Forum in Norwich

Medical director Erika Denton at the launch of the Boudicca Cancer Appeal at the Forum in Norwich

NNUH © 2018

An appeal to build a new breast care centre at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has raised more than £100,000 in just four months.

Supporters of the Boudicca Appeal raised money by holding quizzes, coffee mornings and undertaking dry January and support has also come in the form of legacies and in memory donations.

When the appeal was launched in October bosses said currently for two thirds of women referred to the hospital with suspected breast cancer, they were offered a one-stop shop whereby all tests were carried out and returned in one day, meaning they found out whether or not they had the disease as soon as possible.

But for the remaining third they often faced an agonising wait if machines at the current unit were not available for scans due to a rocketing demand.

The aim of the new unit at the Colney site would be to offer this one day service to everyone, in a bid to save more lives.

It is hoped the full amount can be raised within three years.

Future fundraising plans include a superhero abseil down the side of the Forum in June, a team participating in Run Norwich in July, as well as the hospital’s summer fete and open day.

The N&N Hospitals Charity is now urging even more people to support the appeal by getting behind a series of fundraising events planned for the coming months – including a series of events by the Rotary Clubs of Norwich which include a quiz night, a walk and a special ball taking place in November at the Assembly House.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: “We are really grateful to everyone who has supported the appeal so far and helped us reach this important milestone.

“The new breast care centre will make a real difference to the experience which thousands of patients have each year when receiving care, so we would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing some fundraising to please consider supporting Boudicca in any capacity. Just do what you can from holding a cake sale at work to our abseil –everyone can do something.”

Mark Davies, NNUH chief executive said: ‘’ We are delighted to have reached this milestone so early in our fundraising. We urge people to get behind this appeal so that the target can be reached sooner than later.’’

Anyone who would like to find out more can call the N&N Hospitals Charity on 01603 287107 or visit www.nnuh.org.uk or donate directly on www.justgiving.com/campaign/boudicca

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Lambert’s new nemesis Wootten is loving life at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten was in the thick of the melee as the Canaries fumed at a bad tackle on Max Aarons by Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists