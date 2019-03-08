Taking my time on the way to Sandringham Flower Show

Jonny Baker arrives at Sandringham, after covering the 70 miles from his home in Rutland at 14mph on an open-topped tractor in the drizzle Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Jonny Baker's never a man to rush things. But even he admits driving an open-topped tractor all the way from Rutland to Norfolk at 14mph in the drizzle is a little on the slow side.

Jonny Baker, who is raissing funs for charity Headway at Sandringham Flower Show Picture: Chris Bishop Jonny Baker, who is raissing funs for charity Headway at Sandringham Flower Show Picture: Chris Bishop

Landscape gardener Mr Baker made the 70-mile run from his home to the Sandringham Flower Show on a tractor and trailer.

He raised £1,700 for brain injury charity Headway Cambridgeshire on the sponsored run.

Mr Baker and his family hope to raise more money for the charity with a show garden, which is one of a bumper crop of exhibits at Wednesday's show.

"I left here at six and got here about 20 to one," said Mr Baker, taking shelter from the showers.

HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt HRH The Prince of Wales shares a nice moment with a young visitor to the show. Picture: Ian Burt

"I did 14mph all the way, but I didn't get people sounding their horns or anything."

Mr Baker, 53, towed a trailer bringing supplies for the garden including lavender and willow hurdles behind his New Holland.

He said the tractor would be travelling back to Rutland on a trailer, adding: "I'm not daft."

Mr Baker has supported Headway since suffering a head injury which needed a brain injury in 1992.

Peace in a Winter's Garden by (L) Martin Keeley and Jonny Baker at last year's show Picture: Ian Burt Peace in a Winter's Garden by (L) Martin Keeley and Jonny Baker at last year's show Picture: Ian Burt

Each year, the Shone and Baker families' garden raises funds and awareness for a different charity.

This Wednesday, it will be one of nine competing for the coveted best in show trophy.

Show-goers can also vote for their favourite in a people's choice poll.

Around 20,000 are expected through the gates for Wednesday's show. They include Royal patrons Prince Charles, who arrrive in an open-topped carriage before they tour the marquees and displays.

As well as the show gardens, there are displays from some of the region's top nurseries, along with hundreds of stalls catering for almost every aspect of the outdoor lifestyle.

There are also produce marquees, horticultural talks and a full programme of main ring events.

The gates open at 9am on Wednesday. Admission is £12 adult, under-16s free. Parking is free.

Monday's West & Fens edition of the EDP contains a free copy of the Sandringham Flower Show programme, worth £2.

Mr Baker's just giving page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonny-baker-tractor