Search

Advanced search

Heads expect many parents will keep children home, despite schools reopening

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 June 2020

Social distancing measures will be in place as more children return to primary schools from June 1. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Social distancing measures will be in place as more children return to primary schools from June 1. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Archant

Schools across England anticipate a significant number of pupils and teaching staff will not return to the classroom this week despite the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, a report suggests.

More than a quarter (29pc) of available teachers will only be able to work from home, according to the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) study, prompting fears that shortages will affect the ability of schools to provide the same level of teaching quality.

The NFER report, based on a survey of more than 1,200 senior leaders in schools in England, suggests that heads are expecting nearly half (46pc) of families to keep their children at home.

The study found that school leaders with the highest proportion of pupils eligible for free school meals estimate that more of their families (50pc) will keep pupils at home, compared with an average estimate of 42pc from school leaders with the lowest proportion of free-meal pupils.

It raises concerns that pupils in most need of education “will be least likely to receive it”, the report says.

Carole Willis, chief executive of NFER, said their report suggests there is “large variation” between different types of schools across the country, with each experiencing their own challenges in opening to more pupils.

She said: “Government guidance needs to be tailored and responsive, allowing flexibility for school leaders to use their professional judgment.

You may also want to watch:

“This will be necessary to manage the differing and changeable levels of staffing, parental choices and practical accommodation issues that each school is likely to experience.”

A separate poll of parents, carried out by the Early Years Alliance (EYA), also found that only 45pc of parents whose childcare providers are opening from Monday are planning to take up their place.

The most common reasons cited by parents for not sending their children back were the safety of the young person, their wider family and the staff.

The poll results have lead to a warning that the future of the early years sector in England is at risk without adequate Government support.

The poll results come as an education union leader has claimed the Government has revised its plans to reopen schools 41 times since May 12 because of errors in judgment.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), has added to calls for ministers to rethink the reopening of schools in England from Monday.

Ministers have said their five key tests required for the easing of lockdown have been met - and schools will admit more pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

But Ms Bousted has argued the five tests have not been met, and she pointed out that members of Sage, the Government’s scientific advisory body have voiced the same opinion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Lockdown food demand has created a ‘pivotal moment’ for organic farming

Nick Padwick, farm manager at Ken Hill Estate in west Norfolk, is using Countryside Stewardship funding to convert land to organic production and establish marshland and wildlife corridors. Picture: Ken Hill Estate

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to build on land where subsiding house was evacuated on Christmas Eve

The empty plot (behind the metal fence) where Neil Harrison's end of terrace house on Finkelgate collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24