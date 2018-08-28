Cars burst into flames after head-on smash
PUBLISHED: 10:10 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 01 February 2019
Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on collision in the Fens today.
Both cars burst into flames after the crash Picture: Cambridgeshire police
One has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after the crash, which happened just before 6am on the A141 near March, Cambs.
“Both vehicles caught fire during the incident,” said a police spokesman. “Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Cambridgeshire police tweeted: “Officers along with @cambsfrs @EastEnglandAmb attended a 2 vehicle #RTC on the #A141 March bypass this morning. Two drivers taken to hospital with serious injuries. One driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Did you witness? Please call 101 and quote incident 44 #2445.”
