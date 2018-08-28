Cars burst into flames after head-on smash

Lucky to be alive - two drivers are in hospital with serious injuries after two cars collided head-on at March Picture: Cambridgeshire police Archant

Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on collision in the Fens today.

Both cars burst into flames after the crash Picture: Cambridgeshire police Both cars burst into flames after the crash Picture: Cambridgeshire police

One has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after the crash, which happened just before 6am on the A141 near March, Cambs.

“Both vehicles caught fire during the incident,” said a police spokesman. “Two drivers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Cambridgeshire police tweeted: “Officers along with @cambsfrs @EastEnglandAmb attended a 2 vehicle #RTC on the #A141 March bypass this morning. Two drivers taken to hospital with serious injuries. One driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Did you witness? Please call 101 and quote incident 44 #2445.”