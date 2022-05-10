Norfolk's Britain's Got Talent star reveals 'amazing' experience on show

Tommy J Rollason made it through to the next round of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday (May 7) - Credit: Matt Frost

A Norfolk teen who was voted through to the next round of Britain's Got Talent has praised presenting duo Ant and Dec for their support.

Tommy J Rollason, who is from Heacham, appeared on the hit ITV programme on Saturday and impressed the much-loved Geordie pair so much that they persuaded judge Amanda Holden to put him through in the deciding vote.

The 19-year-old performed his comedy juggling act which involved juggling knives and fire while riding a unicycle blindfolded – drawing high praise from comedian David Walliams and led to fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Holden saying yes.

But not everyone enjoyed his act.

Tommy said he had thought head judge and creator of the show, Simon Cowell, wouldn't enjoy it – but said he was "prepared" to receive good and bad comments.

Tommy praised Ant and Dec for their support during his act - Credit: Matt Frost

However, the teen praised Ant and Dec and said they treated him like a friend.

He said: "I'm a really nervous performer but they have such a good way of calming you down.

"Ant and Dec were so lovely for me and it was reassuring to look over to the wing and see them there supporting me."

Having come from a family of performers, Tommy began juggling in 2018 after working a summer season with hit 1980s band The Grumbleweeds.

It was there where the band suggested he try comedy juggling and Tommy spent the next few years honing his act and gaining confidence to get ready for one of Britain's biggest talent shows.

Despite mixed reviews from judges on the day, Tommy insisted he was there to make the audience laugh.

Tommy began juggling in 2018 after spending a summer season with The Grumbleweeds - Credit: Matt Frost

He said: "Luckily, it went the way I wanted to and the audience loved it.

"The big reason for me to go on the show was the chance to perform at the London Palladium.

"It's always, always been my dream to perform there."

While Tommy stopped short of revealing if he made it to the live shows, he has a number of plans in the works.

"I'm currently touring Haven Holidays at the moment," he said.

"I will also be performing at the Blackfriars theatre in Boston on September 4 where I'll show my entire act, which is about 40 minutes long.

"There's lots in the pipeline in the near future."